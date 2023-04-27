Home
Mind of Ramirez: Conflict in Sudan
By: Michael Ramirez - April 27, 2023
Michael Ramirez takes on the U.S. reaction to the latest conflict in Sudan, where warring factions attempting to seize control prompted closing and evacuating the U.S. embassy.
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
April 26, 2023