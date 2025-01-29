Tate joins Carter in race for Mississippi Secretary of State in 2027

Both state Senators say current Secretary of State Michael Watson has told them he will not be seeking the seat for a third term.

While Secretary Michael Watson (R) has not publicly stated whether he intends to run for a third term or will instead seek another office in 2027, two candidates for Mississippi Secretary of State have hit the campaign trail two years before qualifying begins to seek the statewide post.

In October 2024, State Senator Joel Carter (R) made headlines while attending a fundraiser at the Florida home of President Donald Trump, picking up an endorsement for his bid to be the next Secretary of State.

As Carter described it to Magnolia Tribune, the President “just happened to be at Mar-a-Lago during a fundraising event and popped his head in.”

“Good luck. Good luck. That’s a good state for me, isn’t it?” Trump asked Carter of Mississippi, before saying, “You have my endorsement? You better have. I wish you well.”

Carter responded by saying, “Absolutely. I’ll go ahead and put it out there.”

The Coast Senator said this week that the moment was “pretty amazing.”

“I’ve had a very unique relationship with the President since he was first elected in 2016. He’s accomplished some great things in his life as far as real estate development. That’s part of my background as well,” Carter said. “We were very blessed to have the opportunity to reconnect after years when he became President and have been avid supporters of the President.”

Carter, real estate developer, has represented Senate District 49 since 2018, winning a special election to replace Sean Tindell who resigned after being appointed to serve on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Another State Senator has also entered what looks to be an open seat fray in 2027 as of this week.

Senator Jeff Tate (R) attended a recent Simpson County Republican Women’s event where he spoke about his candidacy for Secretary of State.

Tate, a business owner, has represented Clarke and Lauderdale counties in Senate District 33 since winning the seat in 2019. He ran unopposed in the 2023 cycle.

“We’ve already started on the campaign trail,” Senator Tate told Magnolia Tribune on Tuesday. “2027 will be here before we know it so if you’re not working now, you’re working behind.”

When asked about his Senate colleague’s presidential endorsement, Tate said, “There’s two ways to run – scared and unopposed.”

“So, what I understand is that it’s going to take a lot of hard work, getting to see people, getting a good message out. That’s what I intend to do,” Tate said. “I’m looking forward to getting my message out as a former election commissioner and former Senate Elections chairman, and I look forward to meeting people and trying to garner their support.”

Senator Carter knows others will likely enter the race as well, saying, “You always run scared, whether you have an opponent or not.”

“Every opponent I take very, very seriously, and me and my team are going to travel the state,” Carter said Tuesday. “We’re going to get to know everyone and spread our message of what we intend to do as Secretary of State.”

On Michael Watson’s future

Both Carter and Tate told Magnolia Tribune that they have spoken with the incumbent Secretary of State and expressed their intentions to seek the office.

Watson cruised to his second term in 2023, easily winning re-election over Democratic nominee and replacement candidate Ty Pinkins. Speculation has been high that the former Coast state Senator will seek higher office come 2027, possibly running for Lieutenant Governor or Governor. In 2019, Watson became the first candidate from the Coast to win a statewide election since former Senator Trent Lott.

“It’s way too early to speculate on who is running for what in 2027,” Josh Gregory, political advisor to Michael Watson, told Magnolia Tribune on Wednesday. “Right now, Secretary Watson remains fully committed to his current role and responsibilities.”

However, Carter and Tate say Watson has told them he will not be seeking the Secretary of State seat for a third term.

“I know that he has told me that he would not be running for Secretary of State again,” Senator Carter said, calling Watson a “great friend of mine.” “As far as what he will be running for, I’m going to leave that up to Secretary Watson to announce.”

Senator Tate said he believes Secretary Watson “has done a great job over the past six years in that office.”

“It’s my understanding that Secretary Watson is seeking a higher office in 2027,” Tate said, adding, “I’ve been asked by several people throughout the state to consider putting my name in the hat for that race.”

Secretary of State Michael Watson opens the 2024 session of the Mississippi House on January 2, 2024 (Photo: Sarah Ulmer/Magnolia Tribune)

Carter and Tate on the Office of Secretary of State

Senator Tate contends that he has the background and experience to take on the Secretary of State role due to his prior public service.

“Being a former election commissioner for 10 years and past chairman of the Senate Elections Committee, I have a passion and understanding of how we can move Mississippi forward regarding elections,” Tate said.

Tate said Tuesday that he has a passion for ensuring high voter confidence and the integrity of elections in Mississippi. He also believes in making sure the perception of election integrity is one that voters trust.

“I think that in our Legislature the past few years we’ve done a good job of crafting and passing laws that have helped maintain the integrity of elections in Mississippi,” Senator Tate said. “When there’s questions that come about in elections, I think Mississippi is the last place where there’s question marks.”

Senator Carter said he would also focus on maintaining the integrity of the state’s elections if elected.

“Secretary Watson’s done a great job as Secretary of State, and I want to carry that legacy forward,” he said.

Carter went on to say that the Secretary of State is a key part of the state’s business leadership.

“I don’t think the position should be something that’s taken lightly. I’ve been an entrepreneur my whole life, and I feel like the small businesses in Mississippi, they need representation and that directly goes through the Secretary of State’s office,” Carter said.

The Coast Senator also pointed out that the office handles tidelands leases, saying that, “Obviously, it’s a huge issue as far as the Gulf Coast goes.”

“I want to make sure that those bottom leases stay intact, that there’s a fair lease rate, that it’s consistent, that there’s not any bias there,” Senator Carter added.

Prior to Watson winning the seat in 2019, current Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) occupied the office for three terms beginning in 2008, becoming the first Republican to hold the office since 1878. The two Democrats that held the office before Hosemann – Eric Clark and Dick Molpus – both also served three terms.

With qualifying just under two years out and Watson all but officially saying he isn’t running for re-election, candidates are sure to be lining up support for the rare open seat race.

Other possible Republican candidates mentioned in Capitol circles are State Senator Jeremy England and State Senator Brice Wiggins.

As for the Democratic side of the aisle, former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree could make another run for the office. He ran against Watson in 2019, losing 59 percent to 41 percent in the General Election.

Shuwaski Young won the Democratic nomination for the office in 2023 but withdrew, citing health concerns. The Mississippi Democratic Party placed Ty Pinkins on the ballot in his stead, which Watson defeated in November 60 percent to 40 percent.

Young has since switched to the Republican Party and Pinkins has announced another run for U.S. Senate in 2026.

Other possible Democratic candidates mentioned for the office include State Senator David Blount and former House members Brandon Jones and David Baria.