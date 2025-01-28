Skip to content
Woodland Recovery Center investing $25 million in new 100-bed Southaven facility

By: Frank Corder - January 28, 2025

(Photo from Woodland Recovery Center website)

  • A groundbreaking is being held on Feb. 4 to highlight the new state-of-the-art center.

On Monday, Woodland Recovery Center announced that they are making a $25 million investment to build a new state-of-the-art, 100-bed facility in Southaven.

Woodland provides behavioral health and recovery services in the Delta region.

The organization described the expanded footprint “a significant milestone in its commitment to providing high-quality care for the residents of the Delta.”

“We could not be more excited to further our investment in the Southaven market and reinvest in the Delta,” said Bradley Diskin, CEO of Woodland Recovery Center, in a statement.

Diskin noted that the addition will allow them to provide an elevated care experience while creating new opportunities for the community.

“Our commitment to the Delta remains steadfast, and this expansion represents our dedication to improving lives across the region,” said Diskin.

In announcing the investment, Woodland said the build-out will not only provide a welcoming and therapeutic environment for patients but also create a number of new jobs in Southaven, contributing to the local economy and bolstering the region’s workforce. However, no estimated job numbers were provided.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will be held on February 4 on Briargate Way in Southaven. Those wishing to attend the event can register here.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
