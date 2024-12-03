What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State this December 2024

Experience Christmas in Mississippi by enjoying one of the many community events all around the state this holiday season.

The holidays are here! It seems we went from warm temps to winter in 60 seconds flat, and now the calendar is filled with a plethora of events to celebrate the season.

The best way to kick off the holidays is with a Christmas parade, and there is no shortage of them around the state. Most are scheduled for Saturday, December 7. Get a front row seat to the floats and marching bands by checking your community’s calendar. Parade times range from early morning to evening.

CHIMNEYVILLE ART FESTIVAL – December 5-7, Ridgeland

The Chimneyville Arts Festival is returning for its 47th annual holiday season celebration of handcrafted works from craftsmen across Mississippi. It’s a perfect opportunity to find unique and special holiday gifts for friends and family.

The event includes live demonstrations from members of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi.

A preview party will be held on December 5th, with regular festival days on December 6 and 7 from 10am to 5pm at the Bill Waller Craft Center in Ridgeland.

HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAYS – Now through January 5, 2025, Oxford

Celebrate the holiday season in Oxford with ice skating and holiday cheer.

The Oxford on ice rink is open at mTrade Park Wednesday through Friday from 4pm to 9pm, and on Saturdays from 11am to 9pm.

While at mTrade park, don’t miss the Walk of Lights.

CHRISTMAS ON MAIN – December 7 and 14, Poplarville

This holiday celebration features vendors on the Town Green, entertainment, pictures with Santa, and shopping at businesses around town.

Be sure to stick around Poplarville and enjoy their annual Christmas parade on December 13 as well.

POLAR EXPRESS – December 21, Aberdeen

This annual Christmas pajama party is held at the historic Elkin Theatre in Aberdeen.

It features visits with Santa, ornament crafts, and classic Christmas movies on the big screen.

NATCHEZ GARDEN CLUB’S CHRISTMAS PILGRIMAGE TOUR – Now through December 31, Natchez

Tour six historic homes decorated for the Christmas holiday: Choctaw Hall, Linden, The Towers, Magnolia Hall, Sunnyside, Ellicott’s Hill.

Tours may be booked through each house individually or through Little Easy Tours.

Special holiday events at the houses are also available, including “Do You See What I See” at Sunnyside, featuring more than 40 Christmas trees on display; “Old World Christmas Candlelight Tour” at Choctaw Hall; and a “Christmas Event Jeweled Candlelight Tour” at The Towers.

GULFPORT HARBOR LIGHTS WINTER FESTIVAL – Now through December 31, Gulfport

This winter festival on the Mississippi Coast features a synchronized light show, Santa’s Village, “Elfie Selfie” stations, holiday-themed rides, and concession items available for purchase – all right on the Gulfport harbor.