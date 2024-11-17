Week 12: Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard

Mississippi high school football rolls into the playoffs. It was literally “win or go home” for the teams, both big and small, public and private. MAIS teams will have their state championship games in the coming week, while MHSAA teams will play in the regional semifinals.

Tupelo 48, Lewisburg 7: In a Class 7A opener, the top-ranked Golden Wave (11-0) breezed to victory. Jaeden Hill rushed for a pair of touchdowns, one for 64 yards that made it 28-0 late in the first quarter. Kylan Bobo added two more rushing TDs.

Germantown 43, Oxford 34: After being tied 22-all at halftime on the road in a 7A opener, Germantown (7-4) kicked it up a notch. Keshaun Coleman set the tone with his 99-yard kickoff return TD to open the third quarter.

Jackson Prep 37, Jackson Academy 0: In a MAIS Class 6A semifinal, host Prep improved to 12-0. Next up, with the state title at stake, will be Hartfield Academy (11-2) after a 17-14 victory at MRA.

Pascagoula 41, Terry 0: Junior linebacker Jarrad Loper returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns, tying a school record, as 6A Pascagoula improved to 9-2.

West Lauderdale 25, Houston 7: Kayden Peoples rushed for three touchdowns to lead West Lauderdale (9-3) to victory in the 4A second-round contest.

East Webster 34, Humphreys County 16: Class 3A East Webster improved to 11-1 by handing host Humphreys County its first loss in 12 games. East Webster led 20-8 at halftime.

Magee 21, Kemper County 12: Ken Porter led the way for 3A Magee (11-0) with three touchdowns, two after halftime in the 3A showdown.

Petal 20, Gulfport 7: Class 7A Petal (8-4), playing on the road, got the go-ahead points on a field goal with 30 seconds left. Gulfport (7-4) trailed 7-0 at halftime.

George County 26, West Jones 22: The 6A Rebels (7-5), playing on the road, won their first playoff game in 17 seasons. West Jones (8-3) led 12-7 at halftime.

South Panola 34, Ridgeland 27: South Panola (9-2) trailed 27-20 headed to the fourth quarter.

Poplarville 21, Columbia 20: Class 4A Poplarville hit the road and improved to 10-3.