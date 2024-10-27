Best sermon I ever heard

God can get done whatever He wants to get done in this world. But it is undeniable that our hands and feet are frequently integral to His purposes.

I was once confronted with this question: What is the best sermon you have ever listened to?

Now, I’ve heard a lot of people speak. Some famous, some little-known, some local, some international, some good, some really bad. Thousands of sermons. Thousands upon thousands, actually.

The best?

The graduate school where I teach – Wesley Biblical Seminary – hosts an annual lecture series. Many famous voices have spoken from that pulpit. Sometimes they have presented academic addresses; other times, sermons. I happen to appreciate the latter. In October 2011, Jim Cymbala of Brooklyn Tabernacle was scheduled to speak. The whole seminary was filled with anticipation. His book Fresh Wind, Fresh Fire was a best-seller, and the resurrection of Brooklyn Tab under his leadership was awe-inspiring.

The week before the event, Cymbala had to cancel. It was just a few weeks after 9/11, thousands in his community had lost their lives, and New York and the nation were reeling.

“They are lined up down the street to get inside our church,” he said. “I have to stay and pastor these people.”

Cymbala was well-known and thus tough to replace. But somebody suggested that we call First Baptist of Jackson and invite Frank Pollard. He lived two miles from our seminary. Maybe he wouldn’t mind filling in, in a pinch. It ended up being an excellent choice.

At that event, Pollard delivered the best single sermon I have ever heard. His text was Exodus 3:7-8, which he used to explain how God had saved him years before. I have forgotten his testimony, as wonderful as it was, but I still use his points from the text.

The Lord is speaking to Moses through the burning bush and says:

“I have indeed seen the misery of my people…

“I have heard them crying out…

“I am concerned about their suffering.

“So I have come down…”

It was the kind of sermon that had the congregation cheering, weeping, thinking, wondering – a holy work of art. And, he indicated, in some form, that is the testimony of all of us, one way or the other.

I always give Pollard credit when I mention those points in a sermon, but lately I’ve found myself expanding them just a bit. My current outline of the Pollard talk now includes the following, adding a few verses to the ones he used:

“I have indeed seen the misery of my people…

“I have heard them crying out…

“I am concerned about their suffering.

“ So I have come down…”

So I have come down…” “ I am sending you…” (vs. 10)

I am sending you…” (vs. 10) “I will be with you.” (vs. 12)

Moses was fine with this word from God until his fifth point. “Wait, what?” Moses protests. But in our going at His command, He is always with us.

God can get done whatever He wants to get done in this world. But it is undeniable that our hands and feet are frequently integral to His purposes. Frederick Douglass, preaching in a Baptist church in New York, once remarked, “When I was a slave I tried praying for three years. I prayed that God would emancipate me, but it was not till I prayed with my legs that I was emancipated.”

From time to time there is news of a prayer movement underway somewhere in America or a burst of revival on this or that campus. And we should be thankful for fresh winds of His Spirit wherever they might be blowing.

But real and sustained revival never takes place without “sent” people doing the will of God. Many seek uplifting praise music, powerful preaching, and warm fellowship…but few want to leave the place of inspiration and comfort to do the works of ministry that, bit by little bit, change the world.

When God sends (and He is always sending) we must go. That’s not just good preaching. That is abundant life.