Bulldogs and Eagles continue slide, Rebels rest

Ole Miss fans got a Saturday off to recover after a tough trip to the Louisiana bayou, but Mississippi State and Southern Miss fans weren’t nearly as fortunate.

Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 24:

Is Mississippi State the nation’s best 1-6 college football team? Strange distinction, perhaps, but the Bulldogs are still standing in there swinging during a tough first season for new head coach Jeff Lebby.

It just feels like this MSU program is one good recruiting class and one good transfer portal haul away from being an SEC team that competes.

On Saturday in Starkville, No. 14 Texas A&M left town knowing it had been in a battle. The Aggies (6-1) led 21-17 at halftime, then found themselves up just 31-24 with 13:41 remaining in the game. Again this weekend, the Bulldogs seem most effective when playing from behind.

Texas A&M has won six games in a row since a season-opening loss to a fine Notre Dame squad. The Aggies were the third-consecutive top-15 opponent for MSU, after road losses against Texas and Georgia.

MSU has lost six in a row since a season-opening win against Eastern Kentucky.

There was a fine line between success and failure for Mississippi State, and that line was playing on defense for Texas A&M. The Aggies finished with three sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

A&M only outgained MSU 367-353 in total yards.

Connor Weigman passed for 217 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies, but threw two interceptions. MSU freshman Michael Van Buren threw for 242 yards and three TDs against one pick.

Van Buren’s first TD pass, for 14 yards to Davon Booth, gave the Bulldogs an early 7-0 lead. He added a 4-yard toss to Mario Craver just before halftime.

Le’Veon Moss rushed for 65 yards and two TDs (9, 3) for the Aggies.

Arkansas invades Starkville next weekend for an 11:45 game.

Arkansas State 44, Southern Miss 28:

It was an unhappy homecoming for the Golden Eagles (1-6), who lost their fifth game in a row.

Arkansas State (4-3) led 21-7 after the first quarter, but Southern Miss fought back to make it 28-21 at halftime. The Red Wolves put it away with 13 third-quarter points.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Crawford provided much of the offense for Southern Miss, passing for 187 yards and rushing 25 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns (5, 3).

Arkansas State outgained Southern Miss 467-365, averaging 7.2 yards per carry on 39 rushing attempts. Ja’Quez Cross rushed 18 times for 127 yards and a touchdown to lead the way.

The Red Wolves did not turn the ball over, while the Golden Eagles had three turnovers.

Southern Miss absorbed 11 tackles for loss, with six sacks.

The Golden Eagles travel to James Madison next weekend for a 2:30 p.m. game against James Madison.

Ole Miss Off:

The Rebels (5-2) got the week off after the debacle in the bayou against LSU. Still clinging to fading hopes of making the 12-team College Football Playoff, Lane Kiffin and crew will try to bounce back next week as the Rebels welcome new SEC member Oklahoma for an 11 a.m. kickoff.