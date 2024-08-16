Navy multi-ship, $11.5 billion buy to be awarded to Pascagoula’s Ingalls Shipbuilding

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said the news Wednesday was “a great day for American shipbuilding and our Navy’s ability to deter China in the years ahead.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula received major news this week.

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro informed congressional leaders that the U.S. Navy will pursue an $11.5 billion multi-ship buy for four America-class and San Antonio-class amphibious warships through Fiscal year 2029.

All four ships will be built at Huntington Ingalls’ Pascagoula shipyard.

LHA 8 – Bougainville (Photo provided by HII)

Ingalls spokeswomen Kimberly Aguillard said the company’s shipbuilders “stand ready to serve the nation.”

“We defer to the Navy regarding multi-ship procurement discussions,” Aguillard said in a statement. “However, we reiterate our commitment to supporting the mission and the joint Navy and Marine Corps team by meeting the minimum requirement of 31 amphibious ships.”

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the news on Wednesday “a great day for American shipbuilding and our Navy’s ability to deter China in the years ahead.”

“As I have long noted – including in my recent ‘Peace Through Strength’ report – the multi-ship buy of warships is a cost-effective way to provide stability for the industrial base on key shipbuilding programs,” Wicker said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing these contracts through to their execution, and I believe that additional benefits could be obtained if we increase funding for material procurement in bulk.”

Senator Roger Wicker visits HII (Photo provided by HII)

This multi-ship buy will potentially save taxpayers nearly $1 billion through additional efficiencies, officials say.

Specifically, the block-buy would encompass the building LPD-33 in FY25, LPD-34 in FY27, LHA-10 in FY27, and LPD-35 in FY29.

The buy marks the end to the Navy’s “strategic pause” in amphibious warship construction and continues the San Antonio-class of ships that was to be suspended.