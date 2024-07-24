Sipcam Agro Solutions expands manufacturing plant in Waynesboro

The expansion is a result of the purchase of Odom Industries Inc. assets in December 2023. Sipcam Agro is creating 26 new jobs and retaining 88 workers employed by the facility’s previous ownership.

Agricultural product manufacturer Sipcam Agro Solutions, a subsidiary of Sipcam Agro USA, Inc., has announced the immediate plans for construction on a 12,000 sq. ft. fungicide and insecticide formulation and packaging plant located in Waynesboro. It is a result of the purchase of Odom Industries Inc. assets in December 2023.

In December 2023, Brent Marek, CEO and COO of Sipcam Agro USA, and CEO of Sipcam Agro Solutions, explained that the company would soon invest heavily in plant expansions, allowing for increased efficiencies, production output and a new fungicide plant.

“I am very excited about this project, which will increase Sipcam’s production integration in fungicides and insecticides and offer customers additional tolling capabilities,” Marek said. “The new plant will have high-capacity mills capable of making the highest quality SCs needed by the market. We are pleased to support the local community by creating jobs and supporting local businesses.”

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Sipcam Agro is owned by Italy-based Sipcam Oxon Group. The company specializes in agricultural fungicides, herbicides and other specialized solutions that help protect American crops.

The company stated in a release that the new fungicide and insecticide expansion will be a state-of-the-art automated plant and include brand-new equipment and facilitate production of soluble concentrates (SC) and emulsifiable concentrates (EC) for a variety of packaging sizes. The plan also includes the enhancement of an existing bulk tank farm to store and sell bulk products.

In addition to creating 26 new jobs, the project will retain 88 workers employed by the facility’s previous ownership.

The Mississippi Development Authority stated that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. AccelerateMS, Cooperative Energy and Wayne County also are assisting with the project.

Governor Tate Reeves was pleased to see the investment in the state, saying Mississippi’s strong agricultural roots make Mississippi our state an ideal location for Sipcam Agro’s new operations.

“This investment in Wayne County is not only creating dozens of new jobs, it also is maintaining a valued local industry and the livelihoods of 88 existing workers,” Reeves said. “I’m excited to welcome Sipcam Agro as the newest member of our business community and I extend my thanks to the company for placing its confidence in our state and its workforce.”

Sipcam Agro held a groundbreaking on Wednesday for its expansion and expects to complete renovations and fill the 26 new jobs by the end of 2024.