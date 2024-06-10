Anduril expands rocket motor facility in Stone County

The California-based company is investing $75 million and creating 60 jobs in South Mississippi.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for Anduril Industries’ expansion in Stone County.

Anduril is based out of Costa Mesa, California. It acquired Adranos, Inc. last year, along with a solid rocket motor production site in McHenry. The company’s expansion in Stone County will enhance the capabilities of the South Mississippi facility, increasing the propellant mixing and solid rocket motor annual production capacity from 600 to more than 6,000 tactical-scale solid rocket motors.

The Mississippi Development Authority says the project represents a corporate investment of $75 million that will create 60 new jobs.

“Mississippi is recognized globally for its advancements in aerospace. In communities across the state, aerospace leaders like Anduril employ cutting-edge technologies so we remain at the forefront of this vital sector while creating exciting high-tech, good-paying opportunities for Mississippians,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork in a statement. “This project further strengthens our aerospace portfolio and once again shows the world Mississippi is a prime destination for aerospace innovation.”

Anduril a defense technology company whose goal is to transform U.S. and allied militaries with advanced technology through combining modern software expertise with a rapid and differentiated approach to hardware development and manufacturing.

“We are proud to produce solid rocket motors at scale in Mississippi. Our advanced manufacturing process for solid rocket motors is already faster and more efficient than existing techniques used across the industry,” said Anduril Industries Senior Vice President LTG (ret.) Neil Thurgood. “By expanding and modernizing the Mississippi Solid Rocket Motor Complex, we will be able to dramatically increase production capacity for solid rocket motors, expanding supply to replenish U.S. and allied stockpiles of munitions to maintain credible deterrence.”

Governor Tate Reeves participated in Monday’s groundbreaking. He welcomed the “amazing investment from Anduril Industries.”

“Mississippi continues to set records and make history as great companies like Anduril discover that our state is an ideal location for their production needs,” Reeves said. “We have a remarkably strong and versatile workforce and an ideal business environment for growth. This is exactly why our presence continues to grow in the space and defense communities.”

The company is now actively hiring to fill the new positions.