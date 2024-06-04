C Spire names Hays CEO

Longtime CEO Hu Meena stepping into Chairman of the Board for the company’s holding company.

On Monday, C Spire announced that Hu Meena was transitioning away from being the company’s CEO and moving to Chairman of the Board of Telapex, Inc., the holding company for both C Spire and Franklin Telephone Company, Inc.

In doing so, current president Suzy Hays was also named chief executive officer of C Spire, effective July 1, 2024.

Hays was recently featured in a two-part business series in Magnolia Tribune where she talked about her background and vision for C Spire. Read more about Hays by clicking on the article titles below:

According to the company, Meena began his career with C Spire in 1987 as general manager for what was then known as Cellular South’s first market on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He was responsible for the company’s start-up in February 1988. Under Meena’s leadership, the company has become the largest privately held wireless carrier and the sixth-largest carrier in the nation.

Meena also led the start-up of Telepak Networks, Inc., a fiber optic based broadband networking company that today operates as C Spire Fiber and has served as a catalyst for the company’s geographic expansion over the last decade.

In making the announcement, Meena expressed his support for Hays’ new role.

“I have full confidence in her ability to build upon C Spire’s successes while remaining faithful to C Spire’s vision, mission, and branding. She is highly committed to our customers and team members at C Spire,” Meena said in a statement.

Hays has served in multiple executive roles during her time with C Spire. Most recently, in her role as president, the company says she has been directly responsible for the revenue, profit and customer experience of C Spire’s three operating units, wireless, home and business, as well as the company’s marketing and brand.

She previously served as chief marketing officer and led the transition from Cellular South to the C Spire brand in 2011, when the company began its diversification into non-wireless services.

In a statement, Hays said it was a privilege be named the next president and CEO of C Spire.

“I look forward to working with C Spire’s talented leadership and team to continue to deliver best-in-class technology and customer-inspired experiences,” she said.