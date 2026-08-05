Magnolia Mornings: August 5, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Mississippi Dept. of Education recognizes Science of Reading Schools

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has designated 15 elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading (SOR) Schools and one school as a Mississippi Science of Reading School for the 2026-2027 school year.

The recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the Science of Reading, exemplified a change of instructional practices, and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade.

The Mississippi Science of Reading School for 2026-27 is Senatobia Elementary in the Senatobia Municipal School District.

To learn more, visit here.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Rubio leads Western Conservative Summit presidential straw poll by wide margin

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to State Department staff while next to his family including wife Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, at left, at the State Department, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Hill reports that “Secretary of State Marco Rubio captured a strong majority of conservatives participating in a 2028 GOP presidential straw poll over the weekend, finishing 36 points ahead of Vice President Vance.”

“The survey of attendees at the Western Conservative Summit in Colorado found that 57 percent of 500-plus respondents backed Rubio — who led a group of 27 Republican and Democratic candidates,” The Hill reported. “Vance, in second, received support from 21 percent of attendees. Former Vice President Mike Pence, libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) rounded out the top five.”

The Hill continued, “Regarding whom attendees approved of heading into 2028, just three Republicans received support from a majority — Rubio at 85 percent, Vance at 71 percent and DeSantis at 55 percent.”

2. Kansas voters reject ballot measure to elect state Supreme Court

(Photo from Shutterstock)

According to the New York Times, “Kansas voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure that would have required state Supreme Court justices to be popularly elected rather than appointed by the governor, dealing another setback to Republican lawmakers trying to overturn a decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.”

“That ruling in 2019 has preserved Kansas as a significant abortion provider for women in a wide swath of middle-American states that banned abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” NYT reported. “The Republican-controlled Legislature put the amendment on Tuesday’s ballot, arguing that the court had repeatedly failed to represent the will of the state’s voters. Lawmakers disagreed with other court rulings, including one requiring the Legislature to spend more on public schools.”

NYT noted, “But Republican leaders made clear to anti-abortion groups that the measure was mainly aimed at abortion.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss ranked 10th in Preseason Coaches Poll

(From OleMissFB on X)

Ole Miss Athletics is touting the American Football Coaches Association’s Preseason Coaches Poll unveiled on Tuesday, selecting Ole Miss as the No. 10 team in the nation entering the 2026 season.

Head coach Pete Golding heads into his first full year as head coach for the Rebels, coming off a CFP semifinals appearance and Ole Miss’ first 13-win season in program history. The Rebels have tallied three straight seasons with 10 or more wins; the first such occurrence by an Ole Miss squad.

Golding and staff have brought an infusion of talent to the 2026 Rebels. Ole Miss ended with the No. 2 ranked transfer class according to 247Sports — its fifth consecutive top-six finish in the transfer team rankings — as well as a high school signing class that ranked as high as No. 25.

2. Miss. State’s Jones named to Nagurski Trophy watch list

(Photo from MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones has been named to the 2026 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday.

The award is presented annually by the FWAA to the top defensive player in college football.

MSU Athletics said Jones enters the 2026 season looking to build on a rapidly ascending career in Starkville. The Clarksdale, Mississippi native broke out during his second season by appearing in 11 games with four starts and collecting 29 tackles.

Markets & Business

1. Wall Street sets new records on Monday

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CNBC reports that “markets jumped Tuesday, lifted by solid earnings and comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the U.S. and Iran could be closing in on a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The S&P 500 rose 1.8% to close above 7,700 for the first time, and the Dow gained more than 900 points for another record close,” CNBC reported. “Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average gained early Wednesday, looking to build on a huge rally from the prior session.”

CNBC added, “Oil fell Tuesday following Bessent’s comments, though prices bounced slightly on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate futures for September delivery rose about 0.7% to $76.30 per barrel. Brent crude futures for October delivery, the international benchmark, were up 1.6% at $80.63 a barrel.”

2. Cracker Barrel upsetting customers again with menu change

As reported by FoxBuiness, “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has built its reputation on serving Southern comfort food and nostalgic favorites — which may explain why some discontinued menu items continue to spark passionate reactions from loyal customers.”

“One breakfast favorite that still has customers talking is the Sunrise Sampler. It’s a platter that combines eggs, grits, fried apples, hash brown casserole, sausage, bacon, country ham and biscuits with gravy,” FoxBusiness reported.

“I noticed a while back that Cracker Barrel removed the GOAT of all breakfasts, the Sunrise Sampler, from the menu,” Josh Cooper, owner of Cooper’s Next Level BBQ in Tallahassee, Florida, told Fox News Digital. “You used to get a little bit of everything without breaking the bank.”

Cooper told Fox that recreating the same meal today requires ordering each item separately — driving up the cost.

“Now, in order to get that same teaser touch from the Sunrise Sampler, you have to order it all à la carte, which costs around $25 for the same great meal,” he said. “Blasphemy!”