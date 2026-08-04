Southern Miss, Integer Technologies awarded $9.8 million expanded contract with Office of Naval Research

The contract modification will continue and expand research and development on software that allows U.S. Navy unmanned vessels to respond to changing ocean conditions with minimal human intervention.

The University of Southern Mississippi has received a $9.8 million contract modification from the Office of Naval Research to expand its partnership with Integer Technologies for the Intelligent Autonomous Systems for Seabed Warfare joint program.

The program, initially announced in July, aims to develop and improve technology that enables unmanned vessels to adapt to environmental conditions and collect data.

This contract modification will continue and expand research and development on software that allows U.S. Navy unmanned vessels to respond to changing ocean conditions with minimal human intervention. This contract expansion now brings the total investment by the Office of Naval Research for the joint project to $24.8 million.

Integer Technologies is a defense technology research and engineering company that primarily develops software, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems for the military.

At the start of the joint program, Integer opened a new office at USM’s Roger F. Wicker for Ocean Enterprise in Gulfport for water testing and prototyping.

Integer routinely partners with universities, which include LSU, Florida State University, and the University of South Carolina, among others.

Vice President for Research at USM Kelly Lucas said, “By partnering with Integer Technologies, we are bringing high skill jobs to the Gulf Coast and strengthening a technology ecosystem that attracts new partners and investment. This program is a clear example of how university industry collaboration accelerates scientific advancement while expanding economic opportunity across Mississippi.”