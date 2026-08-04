President Trump approves Mississippi’s Major Disaster Declaration from Tropical Storm Arthur

This GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image provided by NOAA, shows a storm system forming along the Gulf coast of Texas, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (NOAA via AP)

According to the governor’s office, the June storm damaged 532 homes, 17 businesses, and 5 farms.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced early Tuesday morning that President Donald Trump (R) has approved Mississippi’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the counties impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flash flooding on June 18-20 from the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur.

In a statement on the development, Reeves said he was grateful to the President and his administration for assisting Mississippi in its recovery.

“This declaration will further strengthen our recovery efforts and deliver additional support to Mississippians. We continue praying for every community impacted. The state of Mississippi will continue to assist for as long as it takes,” Reeves said.

Mississippi’s federal delegation supported Reeves in his request for assistance. They urged the President to approve the request given the significant damage caused by the storms.

According to the governor’s office, the June storm damaged 532 homes, 17 businesses, and 5 farms.

For those in Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River, and Stone counties, Individual Assistance is available, which may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs designed to help individuals recover from disaster impacts.

Individuals can apply for assistance by registering online here, by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. The disaster number is DR-4930.

In addition, Public Assistance has been approved for Covington, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River, Stone, and Wayne counties. This assistance provides grants to local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the restoration of damaged public infrastructure.