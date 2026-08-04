Magnolia Mornings: August 4, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. PSC hosting hurricane preparedness summit in Biloxi

The Mississippi Public Service Commission will hold the “From Recovery to Resilience: Mississippi Coastal Hurricane Preparedness Summit” in October in Biloxi.

The PSC said it will be a gathering of utility providers, emergency management officials and community leaders focused on strengthening hurricane readiness along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

The summit is free and open to the public. It will take place on Thursday, October 8 at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Hospitality & Resort Management Center (420 Debuys Road, Biloxi) at 9 a.m.

Commissioners said the coastal-focused event will bring together stakeholders to address the unique challenges facing Mississippi’s coastal communities, including infrastructure resilience, storm response coordination, and long-term recovery planning.

2. Laurel Salvation Army welcomes new officers

The Salvation Army of Laurel is welcoming newly appointed officers, Major Gary and Captain Karen Felton. They began serving in Laurel as the Shelter Director and Case Management Specialist in October and then agreed to take a post-retirement appointment as The Salvation Army of Laurel Corps Officers on June 23, 2026.

The community is invited to an open house on Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at The Salvation Army, located at 205 N. 13th Ave. in Laurel. Guests can meet Major Gary and Captain Karen, check out the Corps facilities and shelter, hear about what’s new at The Salvation Army of Laurel, and stick around for some good food and fellowship!

The Feltons came to Jones County to retire in August 2025, following Major Gary’s 43-year career in the Central Territory of The Salvation Army. Six weeks later, they were asked to step out of retirement to work at the shelter at The Salvation Army of Laurel, a request they were honored to accept.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Democrat fight in Michigan leads Primary contests in 5 states

(Photo from Shutterstock)

The Hill reports that “Voters are heading to the polls today in five states around the country, with key primary contests that will help determine the direction of the Democratic Party heading into the midterm elections.”

“Michigan is at the center of the battle, as progressive Abdul El-Sayed and moderate Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) face off for a Senate seat that Democrats must defend if they are going to have a chance at winning control of the upper chamber,” The Hill reported. “A handful of key House primaries in Michigan will also reveal more information about where Democratic voters want their party to go. And we’ll find out whether former Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) can get revenge after being unseated two years ago.”

The Hill continued, reporting that in Michigan’s 13th District, “Progressives have sought to oust Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) before, only to fall short, but they’re hoping this year may be the year. Thanedar is facing a one-on-one race against state Rep. Donovan McKinney (D), who is supported by the Democratic Socialists of America and the left-wing Justice Democrats. In an unusual move, sitting members of the Congressional Black Caucus broke with Democratic leadership to endorse McKinney.”

2. White House meeting with tech companies to finalize AI oversight framework

President Donald Trump in motorcade to Memphis, TN, March 2026. (Photo from White House on X)

According to Politico, “The White House has a framework for how to review advanced AI models, according to an administration official, but did not detail it or say whether it would be released to the public.”

“AI companies are expected to review a draft Tuesday at a meeting with the Office of the National Cyber Director, according to five people familiar with the planning who were granted anonymity to discuss internal deliberations,” Politico reported. “The framework will shape how the federal government works with the country’s leading AI developers before and after their most advanced models are deployed, and comes as the Trump administration seeks to address potential safety and national security risks while pursuing a mostly light-touch regulatory approach to the technology.”

Politico further reported, “Anthropic, Google, Meta and OpenAI will be among the companies in attendance at the ONCD meeting, four of the people said. Google, OpenAI and Anthropic jointly reviewed a draft and submitted edits in late July, as POLITICO previously reported.”

Sports

1. Chambliss, Lacy named to Maxwell Award watch list

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The Maxwell Football Club announced their watch list for the 90th Maxwell Award on Monday, presented annually to the most outstanding offensive player in college football, selecting Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

Ole Miss Athletics said Chambliss, who was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award last season, ranks among the top returning quarterbacks in the nation after throwing for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns while adding 527 yards and eight scores on the ground a year ago. The 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year and 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award semifinalist continues to receive preseason praise headed into 2026, recently earning a spot on the preseason All-SEC First Team.

As for Lacy, the school said he is one of the nation’s top returning running backs. Lacy set a pair of program records with 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns en route to first team All-American honors in 2025. A finalist for the 2025 Doak Walker Award, Lacy adds Maxwell Award preseason watch list to his 2026 catalog that already includes a preseason first team all-SEC nod.

The pair make Ole Miss one of 16 programs across college football with multiple honorees on the Maxwell Award preseason watch list.

2. MSU Athletics announces Bully’s Kids Club membership sale

Mississippi State Athletics announced Monday that memberships for the 2026–27 Bully’s Kids Club, presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi, are now on sale. Memberships should be purchased by August 31 to secure the lowest available price and receive their membership package before Mississippi State’s home football game against Missouri.

Designed for Bulldog fans ages 12 and younger, the school said Bully’s Kids Club brings young Mississippi State supporters closer to the action throughout the year with exclusive experiences, special opportunities and kid-friendly benefits.

Memberships are available for $55 and include free admission to all regular-season Mississippi State women’s basketball, softball and baseball home games, along with select non-conference men’s basketball games. Each member will also receive an official Bully’s Kids Club Member Pack featuring a Bully’s Kids Club T-shirt, pillowcase, custom-shaped keychain, sticker sheet and additional items courtesy of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Markets & Business

1. Hancock Whitney completes acquisition of One Florida Bank

Hancock Whiney Bank announced Monday that it has completed the acquisition of OFB Bancshares, Inc., parent company of One Florida Bank, effective August 1.

The systems conversion is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia.

2. Futures move higher on strong quarterly tech reports

CNBC reported that “stock futures moved higher on Tuesday, fueled by strong quarterly results from companies such as Caterpillar and Palantir Technologies.”

“Nasdaq-100 futures popped about 1%, as Palantir rallied more than 15% in premarket trading on blowout results for the second quarter. Other tech names followed Palantir higher. Micron gained 3%, while Marvell advanced 7%,” CNBC reported. “Dow Jones Industrial Average futures climbed 454 points, or 0.8%, led by a 9% rise in Caterpillar shares after the industrial giant reported better-than-expected Q2 numbers. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%.”

CNBC added, “Investors are closely watching SpaceX, which is set to report its first quarterly earnings as a public company later. The rocket company’s share price was up 0.8% ahead of the market open.”