EXCLUSIVE: Lynn Fitch announces run for Governor, visits with Magnolia Tribune to kick off campaign

“I’ve never been afraid to put innovative ideas into action. I’ve never backed down from a fight because I believe it’s always about doing what’s right,” Fitch said.

According to Pew Research, 18 states have never elected a female as governor, with Mississippi among the lot.

As of Tuesday, Lynn Fitch is looking to change that.

“I still have something to give back to Mississippi,” Fitch told Magnolia Tribune ahead of her gubernatorial bid announcement. “It would certainly be an incredible honor.”

Neighboring states have bucked the norm. Arkansas elected its first female governor in 2022. Tennessee could elect its first woman as governor this year. Alabama’s governor, the second woman to hold the office in state history, is currently the longest serving female chief executive in U.S. history.

“I’m just really excited because I feel like Mississippi is on the verge of moving from the nation’s best kept secret to the nation’s leader in conservative governance,” the two-term Republican Attorney General said. “We need a governor who’s ready to act with maturity and seriousness to make that happen, and we’ve seen that in some of our states. So I think it’s an opportunity and I’m very excited to be able to announce my candidacy for governor.”

Attorney General Lynn Fitch with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Photo from Lynn Fitch campaign)

About Lynn Fitch

Fitch became Mississippi’s first female Attorney General in 2020. She defeated Andy Taggart, the chief of staff for former Governor Kirk Fordice, in the 2019 GOP Primary Runoff by less than 5% and then bested Democrat nominee Jennifer Collins by 15% in the General Election.

Fitch then cruised to re-election in 2023, running unopposed in the Republican Primary and defeating Democrat Greta Martin by just under 17% in the General Election.

Before serving as Attorney General, Fitch was twice elected as Mississippi’s State Treasurer, winning by 20% over two General Election opponents in 2011 and then being re-elected in 2015 over a third-party candidate, claiming nearly 80% of the vote.

Fitch was raised in Holly Springs. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate at the University of Mississippi before beginning her career as a Special Assistant Attorney General at the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks at the Neshoba County Fair, June 24, 2026 (Photo by Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

She was later chosen by former Governor Haley Barbour (R) to serve as Executive Director of the Mississippi State Personnel Board. Fitch has also previously served as Deputy Executive Director at the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and as Counsel for the Mississippi House of Representatives Ways and Means and Local and Private Legislation Committees.

In 2022, TIME magazine named Fitch to its list of the 100 most influential people in the world and Worth Magazine named her to its Worthy 100 for her work in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The Dobbs case taught us that we should be bold and strategic,” Fitch said of the case that sent abortion policy back to the states and saw Mississippi outlaw the practice, save in the incidences of rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.

“I’ve certainly been very blessed with the opportunity to serve and, you know, going to the United States Supreme Court to protect life by overturning Roe v. Wade has just absolutely been one of the greatest honors of my life, one of the most important cases in our country’s history,” Fitch said. “And for it to come from the state of Mississippi and for us to have taken up that mantle and made a difference in every state and protect life, it’s just amazing.”

The Field

With current Governor Tate Reeves (R) being term limited, there will be an open seat election in the 2027 cycle to see who will be Mississippi’s next governor.

Two candidates are already in the race – current Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R) and former Speaker of the House Philip Gunn (R). Gipson has been campaigning for over a year while Gunn entered the race this spring.

A handful of other candidates are said to be considering a gubernatorial run, including Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R), State Auditor Shad White (R), and businessman Tommy Duff.

No Democrat has yet announced a run for governor. It is rumored that former Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, who ran unsuccessfully against Reeves in 2023, will give it another go next year but no official announcement has been made to that end.

In terms of campaign finances, Fitch reported a cash on hand balance of $3.55 million to end the 2025 reporting period. She enters the race second among the potential candidates for governor in fundraising, according to the January 2026 reports.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (Photo from Lynn Fitch campaign)

Auditor White reported $3.8 million while Hosemann showed $2.85 million. Gunn listed $591,000 and Gipson reported $256,000. Duff’s political action committee reported $1,000 cash on hand but it is widely known that the billionaire businessman could self-fund a campaign should he decide to enter the race.

Fitch said she plans to “outraise” everyone thanks to the generous backing she has received from those who support her bid for governor.

“People have been very gracious, very empowering, and excited about the campaign,” she said. “So, they’ve been very good about being donors and excited about the future for our state. I feel like we’ll certainly continue to keep pace and raise money very well.”

She said there is energy in her campaign for governor, even before she officially announced.

“My goodness, the synergy, the excitement has been incredible,” Fitch said. “Certainly my family, friends, everyone that has been ready for the announcement, they are very, very excited, very encouraging for me, very gracious. So again, it has really showed the great synergy across our state and the support and the opportunity to serve as the governor.”

Separating Herself from the Crowd

“It’s my record,” Fitch said when asked what separated her from the likely robust field of Republican candidates running for governor.

“Serving as Attorney General for the past six years, I have stood with law enforcement. We’ve taken down drug dealers, human traffickers, gang members, restored law and order in our state,” she emphasized. “We’ve been able to detain and deport dangerous illegal criminal criminals with President Trump’s administration. We certified all of my Attorney General office investigators to be partners with ICE.”

Fitch touted her fight to recover misspent taxpayer money and combat fraud.

“We’ve been able to recover $101 million from Mississippi taxpayers,” she said.

AG Lynn Fitch with President Donald Trump (Photo from Lynn Fitch campaign)

As Attorney General, Fitch said she has a proven record of seeking to protecting the state’s children.

“I’ve fought to protect our children from the predators, from the social media cartel, that puts profits over our children’s welfare and then fought to keep boys out of girls sports,” she continued. “I filed the first lawsuit to defend Title IX. So, I really, truly have the leadership. I have the record. I have the partnerships, and I’m always excited when I get to collaborate with everyone because that’s when we get positive action.”

Fitch said she has never shied away from making tough choices for Mississippi.

“I’ve never been afraid to put innovative ideas into action. I’ve never backed down from a fight because I believe it’s always about doing what’s right,” she said. “And I’ve been so blessed with this opportunity to serve Mississippi, and I’ve certainly never taken that great privilege for granted.”

Family and Mentors

Her family remains committed to the work alongside her, Fitch said.

“They are very excited. They have been a part of this journey from step one as we were able to serve as the Treasurer for all those years and now here we are in year seven of the Attorney General’s office,” she said. “They’ve been very supportive and they’re really excited about it, too.”

Fitch said she has been “very blessed and very fortunate” to have many mentors through her tenure in state government.

“Certainly, I look at all the conservative leadership we’ve had over the course of time, and I’ve learned quite a great deal from Governor Barbour. He’s just been such a mentor and a champion. The same from Governor [Phil] Bryant. He, too, has been a great friend and has been a champion in so many different areas,” she noted.

Fitch always pointed to the “great, steady conservative leadership” Mississippi has enjoyed with Governors Barbour, Bryant and Reeves.

“Mississippi’s truly turned a corner, and I think that’s really important because people are noticing what is happening in Mississippi,” she said. “They’re noticing that we are on the way to the top in education and economic development and law and order. It’s a really important moment in time for us. Now is the time for Mississippi to become the leader. I’m excited about the opportunity to stand in and be that leader at this moment in time.”

Talking Issues

Over the next year leading up to the Republican Primary, Fitch said she will be discussing “a whole lot of issues that we will certainly be talking about in specifics as the year goes along.”

“I’m very committed to serving and making people’s lives in Mississippi more affordable, making their communities safer and certainly having our economy become even stronger,” she said.

Economic Development

Mississippi is seeing tremendous economic growth across the state, Fitch said.

“There’s a lot happening in our state and I think it’s really important certainly to look at phasing out our income tax, to accelerate that,” she said. “I think it’s important to really be innovative and support our entrepreneurs in our state and to support our small businesses. I think that is really key.”

As governor, Fitch said she would continue bringing in economic development projects that invest in Mississippi and create jobs. Doing so will make life more affordable in the state.

“I think as we do that, we have to be very strategic and we have to be thinking about the long-range plans and continue to be anchored in what our values have always been in the state of Mississippi, which is what makes our state so special,” she said.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (Photo from Lynn Fitch campaign)

Education

Fitch said the gains Mississippi has seen in its education system are “incredible.”

“The nation is looking at Mississippi, the ‘Mississippi Miracle,’ but that’s not the end game. Now we need to go and have the ‘Mississippi Momentum’ and continue that, continue to grow that and continue to attract economic development who see the incredible education in our state,” she said.

She praised the efforts that have led to the increased success in the classroom, calling them extremely important for the state’s future.

Fitch specifically pointed out the new financial literacy initiative taking hold in schools this year, saying, “I think that is very, very important.”

As for school choice, Fitch pointed to her work backing parents’ rights.

“I think parents should always have the right, the opportunity to decide what’s best for their child,” she said.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch speak on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v Wade (Photo from Lynn Fitch campaign)

Healthcare

Healthcare is extremely important in Mississippi, Fitch said, adding that she wants to see better outcomes and delivery for all.

She highlighted her support for lowering the cost of prescriptions, such as insulin, making them more affordable.

Fitch also said she plans to continue to push back on Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) and support reforms that benefit the consumers first.

Crime

As Attorney General, Fitch has been at the forefront of many law enforcement actions in Mississippi during her tenure.

“That has been a high priority for me,” she said, adding that it will continue to be as governor.

(Photo from Lynn Fitch campaign)

“The partnerships with our state, local and federal law enforcement have been amazing,” Fitch continued. “That’s how we’ve been able to deliver so much in making our communities in our state safer, be it the fight against human trafficking, be it the fight against the drug cartel, the fight against the social media cartels, certainly domestic violence.”

She said her office has tackled all of those issues head on and will continue to do that Mississippi’s next governor.

Working with the Legislature

Fitch believes she can be an effective chief executive because she knows how to build and cultivate partnerships, something she has done as Attorney General across jurisdictions. Having strong relationships in the Legislature will be key in getting the work done for the people of Mississippi.

“For me, I believe in having those friendships and relationships and working together. That’s how we get stronger. That’s how we get better. That’s how we have a unified front,” Fitch said. “So “I will work with anyone. I’ve always worked well with those in different positions, with our Legislature.”

She praised lawmakers for having been “so gracious about passing so many pieces of legislation that were important to the people of the state of Mississippi that were part of the Attorney General robust legislative agenda.”

Fitch said communicating a clear vision is important as all move toward bettering the Magnolia State.

“We need to stay focused on making life more affordable. We need to be focused on making our communities safer and our economy stronger,” Fitch said. “Again, that goes back to being very bold in our thinking, strategic in our actions, and always staying anchored in the values that make Mississippi so very special.”

On the Road

Fitch is set to embark on an eight-city tour this week to officially announce her candidacy for governor and connect with supporters.

She will be in Jackson, Hattiesburg and Gulfport on Wednesday, followed by stops in Meridian, Columbus and Tupelo on Thursday. She will round out her announcement tour on Friday in Cleveland and Southaven.

The qualifying period for statewide and legislative elections in the 2027 cycle opens January 2, 2027.