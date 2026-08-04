DRC Industries locating in Lowndes County, creating 50 jobs

DRC Industries co-owner and Director of Sales Daniel R. Abrell said the company’s Columbus facility is strategically positioned to serve growing markets with their unique products.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that DRC Industries is establishing operations in Lowndes County, investing $4 million and creating 50 jobs.

Governor Tate Reeves said more and more companies are choosing Mississippi, adding that it s further proof that Mississippi is taking the right approach to creating good jobs and growing the state’s economy.

“DRC Industries’ investment will create 50 new jobs in Lowndes County and new opportunities for Mississippi families,” Reeves said in a statement. “This investment adds to our state’s historic momentum while strengthening our economy and the communities that power it.”

Founded in 2001, DRC Industries is a full-service manufacturing and converting operation providing custom packaging products, services and solutions to a broad range of markets and industries. The company, headquartered in Kentucky, specializes in industrial packaging products, including corner board, paper tubes and cores and chipboard sheeting used to protect products during storage and transit.

(Photo from DRC Industries website)

DRC Industries co-owner and Director of Sales Daniel R. Abrell said the company is proud to open its newest facility in Lowndes County.

“Columbus, Mississippi, is home to several highly valued DRC customers, including Steel Dynamics, Aluminum Dynamics, New Process Steel and others,” Abrell said. “We will manufacture and stock many industrial packaging items to serve the southern market.”

Abrell said the WIN Job Center, Mississippi Department of Employment Security and East Mississippi Community College have welcomed DRC Industries “with open arms and are committed to assisting us in hiring high-quality employees who can grow and thrive as part of the DRC family.”

“We are grateful for their excellent support,” Abrell added. “Along with DRC’s Carrollton, Kentucky, and St. Petersburg, Florida, manufacturing locations, our Columbus, Mississippi, facility is strategically positioned to serve growing markets with our unique products. We look forward to partnering with Lowndes County and surrounding communities.”

The company is locating its Mississippi operations at an existing facility in Columbus. DRC Industries cited the location’s access to inbound raw materials through port, truck and rail transportation networks as a determining factor in choosing the location.

The Mississippi Development Authority noted that the state agency is providing assistance for the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program.

“Successful economic development happens when a company’s objectives align with a state’s strengths. DRC Industries was looking for efficient supply chains, dependable infrastructure and a move-in-ready location, and Lowndes County checked every box. That’s how Mississippi keeps winning projects. Companies invest where the fundamentals are strong, and we deliver the advantages that keep earning those investments,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork.