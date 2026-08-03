Magnolia Mornings: August 3, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

DPS names directors of MBI, Enforcement, Homeland Security

On Friday, Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced James Herzog as a Deputy Commissioner and Director of the Mississippi State Bureau of Investigation, Joshua Bromen as a Deputy Commissioner and Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Division, and Jim Brinson as the Director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.

Herzog has served as the Lieutenant Colonel of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation since 2024 and brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.



Bromen brings extensive experience in law enforcement leadership, training, and public safety, previously serving as Director of the Office of Public Safety and Planning. Throughout his career, Bromen has been dedicated to enhancing training protocols, maintaining professional standards, and ensuring law enforcement officers across Mississippi are equipped to meet the evolving needs of the communities they serve.

Brinson has served as Interim Director and previously as Deputy Director of the office, bringing years of experience in homeland security, emergency preparedness, and public safety. Throughout his career, he has specialized in areas including active shooter response, terrorism prevention, and public safety training initiatives designed to enhance safety and preparedness across Mississippi.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senators reach deal to avoid shutdown

The Capitol is seen is seen as Senate Republicans work to pass President Donald Trump’s bill of tax breaks and spending cuts by his July Fourth deadline, in Washington, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that “Senators on the Appropriations Committee on Sunday agreed to a funding bill that would prevent a government shutdown at the end of September and fund the government through part of December.”

“An initial procedural vote is scheduled for Monday night, with Senate leaders eyeing to pass the bill before going on recess,” The Hill reported. “The bill will include ‘necessary adjustments’ for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, the Disaster Relief Fund and shipbuilding across several vessels. The bill also temporarily blocks the White House from making changes to the grant-approving process.”

The Hill noted, “The government will be funded through Dec. 11 if the bill is passed.”

2. Blanche confirmation back on track?

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies before the House Appropriations Committee, Tuesday, June 2, 2026 in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

As reported by the New York Times, “Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, confirmed in writing on Sunday night that the Justice Department would abandon elements of the deal it struck with President Trump to resolve his lawsuit against the I.R.S., conceding to demands from Republican senators who had threatened to block his nomination as attorney general.”

“The Republican holdouts, Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, had vowed that they would not confirm Mr. Blanche for the role unless he provided written assurances that the Justice Department had formally killed a planned $1.8 billion fund to pay those who claim they were unfairly persecuted by the government,” NYT reported. “The senators also insisted that Mr. Blanche narrow the scope of the sweeping immunity from I.R.S. scrutiny that was granted to Mr. Trump, his family and their businesses under the same agreement.”

NYT continued, “Mr. Blanche posted two documents on social media on Sunday night: a signed memo in which he said that the Justice Department was formally rescinding an order that created the so-called ‘anti-weaponization fund’ and an unsigned statement in which the agency clarified the terms of the I.R.S. protections.”

Sports

JSU mourns death of Wyatt

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

Former Jackson State University defensive back Levi Wyatt passed away due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident.

Wyatt was used on defense and special teams in his lone season at Jackson State in 2025, helping the Tigers to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) East Division championship. He finished the season playing in all 12 games, recording 12 tackles, including nine solo. He also recorded four pass breakups.

He began his high school career at Vicksburg (Miss.) before concluding his career at Holmes County Central (Miss.).

Markets & Business

1. Futures rise, oil falls on latest Iran news

CNBC reports that “U.S. equity futures rose early Monday after President Donald Trump called off planned strikes against Iran, sending oil prices lower, in the first trading day of the new month.”

“Crude prices tumbled in response. Brent oil lost 5.2% to trade at $83.39 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures shed 6.2% to $79.45 per barrel,” CNBC reported. “Treasury yields also fell as worries around inflation dimmed slightly. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slid 6 basis points to 4.68%.”

CNBC added, “That said, ‘investors are keeping their enthusiasm in check as ‘we’ve been here before’ and it’s likely the conflict has further to go before reaching a resolution (if it ever does),’ wrote Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli.”

2. U.S. government set to take equity on 7 tech companies

(Photo from Shutterstock)

According to FoxBusiness, “The Commerce Department indicated that the federal government is on track to dole out millions of dollars to seven companies to fund technology development but will require the businesses to fork over equity in exchange for the money.”

“‘The Department of Commerce today announced the signing of 7 letters of intent to provide $874 million in federal incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act,’ a Wednesday press release noted, per FoxBusiness. “‘These incentives will support innovative domestic technologies to dramatically increase the performance of the world’s fastest computers, secure domestic supply chains, and strengthen U.S. leadership in the compute supply chain.'”

FoxBusiness further reported, “The CHIPS and Science Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in 2022. The seven companies, which include GlobalFoundries, Kepler, Multibeam Corporation, Extropic, Thintronics, OBSIDIA Semiconductors and Aeluma, ‘have entered into letters of intent with the Department of Commerce, and there will be further diligence and approval by the Department before final awards are made,’ according to the announcement, which is posted on the National Institute of Standards and Technology site.”