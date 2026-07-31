Magnolia Mornings: July 31, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. JTRAN union to meet with MV Transportation Friday as strike continues

(Photo from JTRAN video)

WJTV reports that “JTRAN union members are preparing to meet with MV Transportation for their federally mediated meeting on July 31, 2026.”

According to MV Transportation, a meeting was scheduled on July 30, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., for preparation of the July 31 meeting, per WJTV.

“Based on those discussions, MV personnel finalized travel arrangements and secured meeting facilities for the afternoon session. Subsequently, the union requested a different meeting time. Unfortunately, that revised schedule could not be accommodated due to previously established travel and logistical commitments,” said MV Transportation.

2. Indictments handed down over stolen farm equipment

Federal indictments were handed down this week following an investigation by the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) dating back to 2022.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau started an investigation in November 2022 into the theft of an airplane engine from a farm hanger which led to the recovery of a large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower and Issaquena counties.

Since then, the investigation continued with MALTB partnering with federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Federal Aviation Administration; Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General; and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

MALTB and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce said that as a result of the investigation, Christopher Douglas Showah, 51, of Indianola, has been sentenced to 96 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to three felonies. According to court documents, Showah pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon, flying without a valid airman’s certificate, and fraud relating to maintenance work performed on an aircraft donated to Delta State University for their aviation program.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senate eyes short-term funding deal to avoid shutdown

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., speaks to reporters following a weekly policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

The Hill reports that “Senate Republicans are close to cutting a deal with their Democratic counterparts to avoid a government shutdown and rein in a proposed rule from the White House budget office that would give Trump appointees more power to withhold congressional appropriations, according to senators familiar with the negotiations.”

“GOP lawmakers are desperate to avoid another shutdown before the election but any proposal to quash President Trump’s ability to hold up federal money from going to programs the administration deems ‘woke’ could draw the president’s opposition and scuttle a funding deal,” The Hill reported. “The proposal would fund the government through Dec. 4, and some Democrats believe that if it passes, there would be a tacit agreement from Senate GOP colleagues to postpone Trump’s demanded budget reconciliation package until after the election.”

The Hill continued, “Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said Thursday afternoon that he hopes a government funding deal comes together in time for the Senate to vote on it next week before the upper chamber leaves Washington for a five-week August recess.”

2. Water systems facing cyberattack from Iran?

(Photo from Shutterstock)

According to the Washington Post, “U.S. intelligence agencies have assessed that Iran was likely behind a coordinated cyberattack on more than 30 municipal water systems in Minnesota this week, according to several U.S. officials.”

“The FBI is investigating the attack, which comes as a five-month-old military conflict between the United States and Iran threatens to escalate,” WP reported. “Though intelligence agencies have not definitively concluded that Tehran is responsible, the hack follows urgent warnings by federal cybersecurity officials that Iran for months has been targeting internet-exposed devices that control operations at water, wastewater and energy facilities in the U.S. and, in some cases, causing disruptions. Intrusions have been noted at several water and energy systems across the country since shortly after the war began on Feb. 28, said Joe Slowik, director of threat research for Dataminr, a real-time commercial intelligence platform.”

“It is not a secret that these things have been taking place since the spring,” he said. “There have been disruptions in multiple critical infrastructure sectors. It’s a big deal.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss track and field hires Leslie

(From Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics announced this week that Head Ole Miss track & field coach Connie Price-Smith has hired Cory Leslie as the associate head cross country and assistant track & field coach.

Leslie’s experience and success at the collegiate, national, and professional levels bolsters one of the premiere coaching staffs in the country in Oxford, the school said.

Since 2021, Leslie has been the head coach with the Under Armour Professional Track & Field Team, leading elite mid and long-distance athletes. His time recruiting and training world-class runners led to his athletes representing four countries at six World and Olympic Championships, including 2024 Olympian Ahmed Jaziri, 2024 World Cross Country bronze medalist Adam Fogg, 2026 Canadian and Pan American Champion Foster Malleck, and numerous Olympic Trials qualifiers.

2. Shuckers’ “Biloxi Beach Chickens” announce giveaway

(From Shuckers)

The Biloxi Shuckers are hosting the Montgomery Biscuits this week for a six-game series at Keesler Federal Park.

On Saturday, the fan-favorite “Biloxi Beach Chickens” return for one night only, featuring specialty jerseys.

The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Beach Chickens cooler bag presented by Farm Families of Mississippi.

Markets & Business

1. Future rebound to open Friday

CNBC reports that “U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday as Wall Street staged a sharp rebound, with upbeat earnings from Amazon adding to optimism.”

“Nasdaq-100 futures gained 1.1%. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 284 points, or 0.5%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.4%,” CNBC reported. “Amazon surged 13% after reporting better-than-expected second-quarter revenue. The results, which were aided by the strength of its cloud-computing business, reinforced investor confidence in artificial intelligence spending.”

CNBC added, “The recovery came after a bruising session on Wednesday, when the Dow plunged more than 1,100 points, its worst one-day decline since April 2025. Selling accelerated late in the session after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, fueling concerns that policymakers were falling behind in the fight against inflation.”

2. Port of Gulfport gets new hybrid mobile crane

SSA Marine and the Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport (Port of Gulfport) announced the commissioning of a new Liebherr LHM 550 hybrid mobile harbor crane at the Port this week. In addition, the Port has received $1.6 million in state grant funding that will enable the electrification of the crane.

The $1.6 million grant was awarded to the Port through the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Strategic Multi-Modal Investments Fund, which, along with a partial match from SSA Marine, will fund the electrical connection for the new mobile harbor crane.

“This project demonstrates what can be achieved through strong public-private partnerships,” said Jon Nass, CEO and Executive Director of the Port of Gulfport, in a statement. “We appreciate SSA Marine’s continued investment in the Port of Gulfport and are grateful to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for its support in funding the electrical infrastructure for this crane.”