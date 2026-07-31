Bit of the ‘Sip returns to Oxford

Telling the story of Mississippi through food.

What started as a bartender competition in Oxford has morphed into a full-blown weekend of culinary competitions, tastings, and immersion into Mississippi’s dynamic culinary scene. Coordinated by the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC), “Bit of the ‘Sip” is an annual celebration of the economic and cultural impact of the culinary scene in Mississippi. One of the largest employers in the state, the culinary industry includes a thriving entrepreneurial community and plays a key role in amplifying the diverse voices of Mississippi.

Larry Andrews, director of the YAC, says that when the idea of expanding the bartender competition into a food festival, they thought about why they were doing it, and the desired outcome. “We knew that we needed to get people to Mississippi, and they’d naturally find Oxford. We have the literary part covered, as well as arts and culture. Now the focus is on the culinary arts and the story that tells about us.”

Instead of a street lined with vendor tents, this festival takes visitors to different locations so they can see more of Oxford, see where the producers are made, and get to know the people who are driving that.

The event kicks off on August 6 with “Dining for a Cause.” Enjoy a great meal at a participating local restaurant and a percentage of each purchase will be donated to the Food Pantry of Oxford.

The event kicks off on August 7 with the statewide “Iron Bartender” competition, the largest of its kind in the state. “We have 28 bartenders this year.” On Saturday, August 8, there will be a mat Pilates class at the Armory Pavilion, a margarita class at Loco Taco, a Wonderbird Gin Tasting Experience at Wonderbird’s tasting room on the Square, and a farm tour of Brown Family Dairy Farm where participants can help make homemade ice cream.

Johnston Hill Cheese, a local artisan cheesemaker, will be at Chicory Market for a “Sip and Slice” cheese and wine pairing, followed by a martini masterclass at Velvet Ditch. The day concludes with “Sunset Sips” on the rooftop of Rhythm & Rye.

On Sunday, August 9, there will be a food truck fight at the Armory pavilion from 5pm to 7pm. At the same time, the Snackbar will bring back the popular pop-up, Snackbar Sneaky Tiki.

Larry says Bit of the ‘Sip draws people from the region, as well as other states. “We’ve had visitors from California and Colorado. People like having an experience, and that’s what we are trying to provide. Mississippi has a foodie culture, and Mississippi, as a state, does well with providing an authentic experience. We want to add to that and carry on these important stories.”

Many of the events are ticketed. Visit the YAC website for ticket information.