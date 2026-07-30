Mississippi’s Reeves among 23 Republican governors urging passage of federal budget resolution with SAVE America Act attached

The governors sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday backing the White House’s position on the election integrity measure and the budget package. It remains to be seen if the Senate has the votes to pass it.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was among 23 Republican governors across the country who signed on to a letter sent to President Donald Trump on Wednesday backing the SAVE America Act’s inclusion in the latest budget resolution package.

The U.S. House of Representatives included the election integrity provisions in the budget bill before sending it over to the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has repeatedly said the act does not have the votes to pass in the upper chamber despite Republicans holding the majority by three seats. The governors’ letter came on the same day Thune was meeting with White House aids to discuss where the measure stands in the Senate.

In the letter, obtained by Politico, the governors said the budget package with the SAVE America Act includes “is a crucial first step to protect America’s elections, strengthen America’s national defense, and support American farmers.”

“The SAVE America Act includes commonsense measures that are critical for restoring Americans’ trust in our electoral process. As governors, we are on the frontlines of the fight to restore confidence in our election process,” the letter tells President Trump. “The shocking revelation that hundreds of thousands of ineligible individuals were found to be on voter rolls across the United States only underscores the urgency of this effort. This budget resolution begins the process for Republicans to enact critical election integrity measures included in the SAVE America Act.”

The governors continue by saying that the budget resolution will also ensure the U.S. military has the munitions, equipment and supplies they need to deter America’s adversaries and keep the homeland safe.

“We fully support the Administration’s funding request for the Department of War (DOW) to cover increased operational costs and readiness expenses, while making critical investments in munitions to ensure our military is the strongest in the world,” the governors write, adding, “Republicans, with the passage of this resolution, would have the opportunity to help lower food prices by providing much-needed economic assistance to America’s farmers.”

Among those joining Governor Reeves as signers on the letter were Senator Thune’s Governor in South Dakota Larry Rhoden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

President Trump has called on the Senate to stay in session and not gavel out for their usual August recess until the resolution is finalized.

“This is the first step towards getting as much of THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as possible in a Budget Bill, funding our Troops, and helping our Farmers. I am calling on the Senate to get this critical first step done before the August recess,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. “This Resolution can be adopted at a simple Majority threshold. GET IT DONE!”