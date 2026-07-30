Biloxi’s Fly Llama Brewing named a Top 10 Producer in the 2026 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship

Fly Llama is known for combining traditional brewing techniques with Southern flavors and unexpected ingredients across its lineup of craft beers and hard seltzers.

In the world of wine, a trained expert will receive the designation of sommelier. In the world of brewing beer, there is a similar designation – the Master Cicerone, and David Reese, brewmaster at Biloxi’s Fly Llama Brewing, is one of only 29 worldwide.

This credential recognizes an exceptional understanding of brewing, beer evaluation, and pairing, ensuring that every product leaving the brewery meets the highest standards of technical and aesthetic quality.

David’s hard work and discerning taste has led Fly Llama to earn national recognition as one of the Top 10 Hard Seltzer Producers in the 2026 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship. The brewery also took home four medals across two categories, including wins for some distinctly Southern flavors!

The 2026 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship evaluated entries across 37 categories, including traditional hard seltzers and hard sodas. This year’s event saw a record-breaking number of entries, underscoring the dynamic growth of the seltzer scene. Fly Llama Brewing was recognized as one of the “Top 10 Hard Seltzer Producers” in the prestigious competition held in Oxford, Ohio. It is the largest and most respected dedicated hard seltzer competition in the United States.

(Photo courtesy of Fly Llama Brewery)

Fly Llama claimed three medal-winning spots in the competition’s Fruit category alone, earning gold for its Pawpaw Seltzer, silver for Honeydew, and bronze for Muscadine. Its Blackberry Seltzer also earned silver in the Blackberry category.

Gold Medal: Pawpaw Seltzer

Pawpaw Seltzer Silver Medal: Honeydew Seltzer

Honeydew Seltzer Silver Medal: Blackberry Seltzer

Blackberry Seltzer Bronze Medal: Muscadine Seltzer

David founded Fly Llama in downtown Biloxi on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. After earning a brewing degree from the Siebel Institute of Technology in Chicago, he spent several years in the industry working for various Midwest breweries. He relocated to Mississippi in 2014 to help open another coastal brewery. Fly Llama Brewery opened in January 2021.

Fly Llama is known for combining traditional brewing techniques with Southern flavors and unexpected ingredients across its lineup of craft beers and hard seltzers.

“We are honored to be included in this esteemed group of producers,” said David. “Being recognized among the top 10 in a field of incredible talent from across the country is a testament to our commitment to quality, creativity, and innovation.”

(Photo courtesy of Fly Llama Brewery)

About Fly Llama Brewing

Fly Llama Brewing is a craft brewery on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The brewery “offers approachable craft beer and refreshing hard seltzers made from locally sourced ingredients.

Fly Llama celebrates both traditional and new-aged brewing techniques that raise a glass to classic styles and quirky concoctions that embrace Southern flavors and unique ingredients.”

Located in the heart of Downtown Biloxi, Mississippi, Fly Llama Brewing is a place where everyone is welcome. The brewery lives by the mantra, “if you’re going to be a Llama, be a Fly Llama.”