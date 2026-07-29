Wolfe Studio to celebrate 80th anniversary experience at The Max

On Saturday, August 22, a celebration of the art, history, and creative legacy of Wolfe Studio is planned in Meridian.

The Wolfe name is synonymous with fine clay art in Mississippi. The Wolfe Studio, tucked away in a now-bustling area off Old Canton Road in Jackson, is still an oasis, filled with nature and creativity.

The art studio was built by Karl and Mildred Wolfe 80 years ago, and has always had an emphasis on the importance of art and artists in society. A classic Southern story of creativity, community, and care: the Wolfes had a knack of making something out of nothing.

Their work, and the work of their daughter, Bebe, can be found in public spaces, museums, and in the roots of cultural institutions.

(Photo: Wolfe Studio)

In 2024, The Wolfe Creative Legacy was founded by a dynamic group of community members to “preserve the creative collaboration and peaceful atmosphere of the Wolfe family property” while perpetuating the family’s legacy through programming and exhibitions that encourage creativity, meditation, and healing.

On Saturday, August 22, a celebration of the art, history, and creative legacy of Wolfe Studio is planned, with an 80th anniversary experience at The Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience (also known as The MAX) in downtown Meridian.

Activities will begin at 9:00am with a morning meditation with Bebe Wolfe and Beth Herzig, followed by a coffee talk with Bebe on the History & Legacy of Wolfe Studio, to be held in the Upstairs Exhibits area.

Bebe Wolfe

Hands-on activities include come and go printmaking and a slip-casting demonstration from 11:00am to 2:00pm.

At 2:30pm, there will be a conversation with Bebe Wolfe and Jason Bouldin on “Becoming Artists in Our Parents’ Studios.”

The day will conclude with an exhibition reception at 4pm.

The Wolfe Legacy: Works from Karl, Mildred, & Bebe Wolfe will be on display at The MAX from August 22 through September 26.

Following the Wolfe Studio celebration, Tony and Emmy award winner Kristin Chenoweth will perform at the nearby MSU Riley Center.