TVA donates $50,000 to help restore trees on Ole Miss campus

The tree canopy on the University of Mississippi campus is a vital part of the university's character and function, providing outdoor space for students to gather and study, keeping temperatures moderated and reducing stormwater runoff. The Tennessee Valley Authority has donated $50,000 to help restore the campus tree cover after heavy damage caused by this year's winter ice storm. Photo by Srijita Chattopadhyay/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The university estimates that about 11% of the tree canopy on its Oxford campus was lost as a result of the days-long ice storm that blanketed the North Mississippi region.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is helping Ole Miss restore the trees lost in on campus, including in The Grove, earlier this year in Winter Storm Fern.

Ole Miss announced Wednesday that TVA is donating $50,000 to the university to assist in restoring the storied campus tree canopy as part of the utility’s commitment to environmental stewardship, community resilience and the long-term health of natural resources across the region.

The university estimates that about 11% of the tree canopy on its Oxford campus was lost as a result of the days-long ice storm that blanketed the North Mississippi region.

(Photo from the City of Oxford on Facebook)

David Mitchell, TVA’s program manager for environmental stewardship and sustainability, said the donation is intended to “help accelerate the replanting of trees lost during the storm, restore the beauty and ecological benefits of the university’s landscape, and create a more resilient urban forest that can better withstand future weather events.”

Ole Miss said in of the donation that a healthy canopy of trees is more than an aesthetic feature on its campus as the trees provide shade that help moderate temperatures, improve air quality, reduce stormwater runoff and create a habitat for wildlife. The trees also contribute to the character of the campus, offering inviting outdoor spaces where students can gather, study and connect with nature.

Nathan Lazinsky, director of the Department of Landscape Services for Ole Miss, said in a statement that TVA’s gift will allow the university to replace trees on a much greater scale than originally planned.

“We are sincerely grateful for TVA’s partnership and generosity in helping restore one of the university’s most valuable natural assets,” Lazinsky said.