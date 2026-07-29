Every Mississippi child matters. Every day counts

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the swearing-in ceremony at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Both chambers of lawmakers were sworn into the new four-year term that began at noon Tuesday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Regular school attendance is one of the strongest predictors of a child’s future. It is also one of the strongest predictors of Mississippi’s future.

As teachers prepare their classrooms and parents have taken advantage of Mississippi’s tax-free back-to-school shopping weekend, we can easily forget the most important part of the school year: making sure the child actually attends school.

Chronic absenteeism has skyrocketed since COVID. Last year, more than 27% of Mississippi students, approximately 100,000 students, missed more than 10% of the school year. Once again this year, I will recognize schools that achieve a chronic absenteeism rate of 15% or less.

Sadly, only about 25% of Mississippi schools may qualify.

The first school bell should be a reminder to all of us that every child belongs in the classroom. Schools are creating Attendance Teams made up of teachers, School Attendance Officers, and staff to monitor attendance every day.

In addition to improving academic performance, where we now test 16th in the country, schools have a responsibility to create a welcoming environment where students want to be and to mentor those who struggle with attendance.

Every day a student is absent without an excuse should be a day the school contacts the parent or responsible adult.

The long-term consequences of missing school are well documented. Students who are chronically absent are more likely to earn lower incomes, have fewer job opportunities, rely on public assistance, experience health challenges, and become involved with the criminal justice system. Nationally, more than two-thirds of state prison inmates entered prison without a high school diploma.

This year, the Legislature increased the salaries of School Attendance Officers and added additional positions. Next year, I will propose adding even more.

In a special session two weeks ago, the Legislature strengthened our youth courts by appointing additional chancellors in many areas of the state to focus solely on youth issues. Senate Bill 2001 places enforcement of Mississippi’s existing Compulsory School Attendance Law with these new chancellors and the youth courts.

Under current law, 12 unlawful absences are a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine for the responsible parent of a child under the age of 17. You wonder why this law would ever have to be enforced.

I specifically call on our faith-based organizations, local businesses (this is their future workforce), nonprofit organizations, cities, counties, and every neighbor to engage in the “2 Days a Month” campaign run by the MS Department of Education in September to encourage your students to stay in school.

Regular school attendance is one of the strongest predictors of a child’s future. It is also one of the strongest predictors of Mississippi’s future.