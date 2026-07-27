On the day of his funeral, Nolan Wells’ parents sent notice to his friends and their families of intention to sue them

“You are hereby placed on notice that litigation concerning the death of Nolan Wells is reasonably anticipated,” the letter from Carroll Bufkin, PLLC, a Mississippi-based law firm associated with Ben Crump, notifies the families of Nolan Wells’ friends.

Nolan Wells’ funeral was held on July 20, 2026, following his tragic Fourth of July disappearance and death. The 18-year-old Ocean Springs teen’s body was found two days later on the shore of Horn Island where Wells and a large group of his friends had gathered to celebrate the holiday off of the Mississippi Coast.

Wells’ family, represented by high profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, has launched an independent investigation into his death amid persistent speculation of potential foul play and the role his friends played on the day of his disappearance.

Much of the focus in Crump’s press conferences has fixated on potential criminal conduct, though to date there is no publicly available evidence to support those claims. District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said last week all of the evidence will be presented to a grand jury, which is the norm for her office, with the same care and commitment to the truth as every investigation.

“Every death in the county, except those of natural causes and non-criminal car wrecks, are presented to a grand jury,” McIlrath said. “Many people don’t know that.”

On the day of his funeral, attorneys representing Wells sent spoliation letters to several of Wells’ friends and their parents. These letters typically serve as the first step in an anticipated civil lawsuit.

“You are hereby placed on notice that litigation concerning the death of Nolan Wells is reasonably anticipated. Accordingly, you have an immediate legal duty to preserve all materials of all kinds within your possession, custody, or control that may be relevant in any way to the claims or defenses,” the letter reads. “This duty includes not only to you, but also your family members. It also extends to any person or entity providing services to you, acting on your behalf, or who is subject to your control.”

Magnolia Tribune has obtained a copy of the letters, which are ten pages long, identifying categories of evidence which Wells’ family is asking recipients to preserve. Materials sought include text messages, group chats, emails, phones and laptops, social media accounts, photos and videos, and boat maintenance records and fuel purchases.

Magnolia Tribune has also confirmed that these letters were received by multiple friends and their families.

Crump, who is not licensed to practice law in Mississippi, has associated with the Ridgeland-based law firm of Carroll Bufkin, PLLC. The letter was signed by Gary Bufkin, who is no stranger to high profile cases.

Bufkin represented former Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens in the Jackson bribery scandal, as well as Nancy New and her non-profit in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) scandal. Both ultimately entered guilty pleas. Bufkin also represented a Chinese non-profit in a lawsuit filed by the state of Mississippi against China for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

A copy of the letter sent to Wells’ friends and their families is shown below.