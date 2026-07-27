Magnolia Mornings: July 27, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Speaker White names members to Joint Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and Redistricting

Mississippi Speaker of the House Jason White (Photo from White’s Facebook)

On Friday, Mississippi Speaker of the House Jason White appointed members to the Mississippi Standing Joint Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and Redistricting. They are:

Noah Sanford, Chairman, House Committee on Reapportionment and Elections

Mark Tullos, Vice Chairman, House Committee on Reapportionment and Elections

Representing each congressional district are:

Congressional District 1: Donnie Bell, Rodney Hall

Congressional District 2: Kevin Horan, Tracy Rosebud

Congressional District 3: Scott Bounds, Carl Mickens

Congressional District 4: Jay McKnight, Missy McGee

White said in a statement, “These House members represent a diverse set of skills and backgrounds. The Joint Committee will explore the best path forward to establish principles for redistricting based on the recent Callais Supreme Court decision. I’m confident these members will review all relevant information, listen to the constituencies across our state, and come forward with a plan that reflects the requirements of the post-Callais landscape.”

2. Bailey named MDOT Director of Public Transit

Roderick Bailey

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has named Roderick Bailey as Director of Public Transit. He was promoted after previously serving as the deputy director in that division. The move comes after Shirley Wilson retired as Public Transit Director in June.

“Roderick’s years of experience in public transit are a valuable asset to this agency,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director. “His leadership will continue our commitment to provide safe, reliable public transportation for all Mississippi communities with an emphasis on the needs of the riders.”

Bailey has more than 17 years of experience with MDOT. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi College. Prior to MDOT, Bailey served as the Deputy Bureau Director of Reimbursement at the Mississippi Division of Medicaid. He has also worked as a Loan Officer for the Mississippi Veterans Home Purchase Board.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Democratic Socialists warn mainstream Democrats

Megan Romer

The Hill reports that on Sunday, “the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) national co-chair said more mainstream Democrats ‘should be worried about the voters.’”

“Megan Romer, a top DSA official, appeared on ‘Fox News Sunday,’ where host Shannon Bream asked if the Democratic Party should worry about DSA ‘plans’ for the party,” The Hill reported.

“The establishment Democrats should be worried about the voters and about what the voters think and about what the constituency thinks, and … right now they have not been delivering, and our candidates are and have been, and it’s resonating with voters,” Romer replied.

The Hill went on to report, “Bream pointed to comments made by Jaime Harrison, former Democratic National Committee chair, who said that candidates who hate the Democratic Party but run as Democrats should not ‘run for our nomination … use our resources … rely on our volunteers … use our infrastructure’ and focus ‘on building the party you actually support.’ Romer dismissed Harrison’s remarks, saying both major parties created ‘a system where ballot line access is extremely difficult for third parties.’”

2. Jeffries hoping affordability message gives Democrats control of House

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The New York Times reports that “Representative Hakeem Jeffries stood inside a union hall in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley on Sunday, under a banner that read ‘AFFORDABLE’ in oversize red letters.”

“In case the message was not clear enough, the lectern the New York Democrat stood behind blared the same slogan — ‘Fighting for an Affordable America’ — with the word ‘affordable’ several sizes larger than the others,” NYT reported. “Then Mr. Jeffries, who was here in one of the nation’s most competitive congressional districts to mark the final 100 days of a campaign he hopes will win his party the House majority and him the speakership, made sure nobody missed the pitch.”

NYT continued, “It is a theme that Democrats are betting will rally voters behind them as they battle for control of Congress, and Mr. Jeffries has made it clear that he means to keep returning to it time and again as he works to persuade voters to reject Republicans in places like this one around the country.”

Sports

Mulkey to headline DSU Athletics’ Night of Champions

(From DSU Athletics)

Delta State University Athletics said it is gearing up for the third annual Night of Champions on Friday, August 14.

Tickets for the event at The Gin in the 8 West District and a limited number of sponsorship opportunities remain available for the signature fundraising event featuring one of the most accomplished figures in college basketball history.

Presented by lead sponsor Cannon Motors of Mississippi, this year’s Night of Champions will welcome six-time national champion Kim Mulkey for an evening celebrating the tradition of Delta State Athletics while supporting the continued success of Statesmen and Lady Statesmen student-athletes.

DSU Director of Athletics Mike Kinnison stated, “The Night of Champions continues to be a yearly highlight for our university and community. We are honored to have Kim Mulkey as our 2026 featured speaker and look forward to hearing her experiences as a National Championship player and building a program as a National Championship coach.”

Markets & Business

1. Futures up, oil down to start week

CNBC reported that “stock futures rallied early Monday as oil prices declined, amid a pause in fighting between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend.”

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 550 points, or 1.1%. S&P 500 futures gained 1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 1.7%,” CNBC reported. “Cooling of tensions in the Middle East sent international benchmark Brent crude futures for September delivery down 9.2% to around $87.89 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped over 7% to $82.46 a barrel.”

CNBC added, “Traders were also looking ahead to a demanding week of megacap earnings and a potentially surprising Federal Reserve meeting… The Fed will make its latest decision on interest rates on Wednesday. The consensus view is that the central bank will hike rates in September…”

2. AT&T opening Connected Learning Center inside Jackson’s Bean Path

(From Bean Path website)

AT&T is opening a new Connected Learning Center inside the Bean Path in Jackson to provide free access to digital resources, including high-speed AT&T Fiber internet, Wi-Fi and Dell computers.

The company said the center will be open to local residents and is the first in Jackson and the second in Mississippi.

The center will also provide free educational resources and mentoring.

The company is on track to open its 100th Connected Learning Center in 2026, marking a major milestone in its nationwide expansion. This effort is part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide through internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. AT&T is committing $5 billion to help 25 million people get and stay connected to high-speed internet by 2030.