Governor appoints Celeste Embrey Wilson to Mississippi Supreme Court

The appointment comes after the confirmation of the Justice Robert Chamberlin to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, as nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate late last year.

Governor Tate Reeves announced Monday that he is appointing Celeste Embrey Wilson of Southaven to the Mississippi Supreme Court, Northern District 3, Place 1.

The appointment comes after the confirmation of the Justice Robert Chamberlin to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, as nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate late last year.

Wilson will fill the vacancy on the state Supreme Court until it is permanently filled by a special election. She will take the bench on August 1.

“Judge Wilson has dedicated her career to serving the people of Mississippi with integrity, fairness, and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “Her extensive judicial and prosecutorial experience, proven leadership within Mississippi’s court system, and deep understanding of our legal system make her an outstanding choice to serve on the Mississippi Supreme Court. I am confident she will faithfully serve the people of our state.”

Wilson is currently serving as a Circuit Court Judge for Mississippi’s 21st Judicial District in DeSoto County, where she has since her appointment to the position in February 2017. She initially served in the 17th Circuit Court District covering five counties, including DeSoto County.

Wilson previously served as the county court judge for DeSoto County from January 2009 through February 2017.

The newly appointed Supreme Court Justice previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for Mississippi’s 17th Judicial District for seven years where she prosecuted cases throughout North Mississippi.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this appointment and grateful for the confidence Governor Reeves has placed in me,” said Judge Wilson. “I look forward to serving the people of Mississippi with integrity and an unwavering commitment to our Constitution and the rule of law.”

Judge Wilson earned her J.D. from the University of Memphis School of Law and her B.A. from Delta State University.

The governor has one other appointment to make to the state Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by James Maxwell who was also named to the federal bench by President Trump.