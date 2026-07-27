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German cookie manufacturer locating...

German cookie manufacturer locating operations in Madison with $70 million investment

By: Frank Corder - July 27, 2026

(Photo from Griesson website)

  • Griesson – de Beukelaer is a family-owned company with over 100 years of tradition. They have grown into one of Germany’s leading manufacturers of cookies and snack products.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Monday that Griesson – de Beukelaer, a German manufacturer of cookies and snack products, is investing over $70 million to locate operations in Madison County.

The company expects to create 30 new jobs in the central Mississippi region.

Headquartered in Polch, Germany, Griesson – de Beukelaer is a family-owned company with over 100 years of tradition. They have grown into one of Germany’s leading manufacturers of cookies and snack products.

Griesson – de Beukelaer exports its products to more than 40 countries and employs more than 2,000 people worldwide.

Governor Tate Reeves said in a statement that Griesson – de Beukelaer’s decision to invest in Mississippi is another tremendous vote of confidence in the people in the Magnolia State.

“When an international manufacturer chooses Mississippi, it highlights the many benefits our state can offer companies looking for a competitive location in the U.S. to invest and grow,” Reeves said. “The historic momentum continues across our state, and manufacturers around the world are taking notice.”

Griesson – de Beukelaer will construct a new, state-of-the-art 130,000- to 150,000-square-foot facility in Madison, where the company will manufacture cookies and other snack products. MDA noted that the company is also acquiring an existing facility in Gluckstadt, where a portion of the investment will be used for renovations and innovation. 

Andreas Land, Owner and Board Member, Griesson – De Beukelaer GmbH & Co.KG, said the company is “very grateful for the strong support and trust we have received in Madison from the very beginning: Governor Tate Reeves and all our contacts in the State of Mississippi, Bill Cork of the Mississippi Development Authority, Joseph Deason of Madison County and our local partners.”

“The acquisition and further development of the facility in Gluckstadt are a key component of our expansion in the U.S. and part of our strategic growth plan. As a family-owned company with a long tradition, Griesson – de Beukelaer, is guided by values such as corporate responsibility and a spirit of innovation. Together, we will systematically develop the site and invest in the highest quality, modern production, and new product ideas – with a clear commitment to long-term growth,” Land said.

The Mississippi Development Authority said the state agency is providing assistance for the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program while Madison County and the Madison County Economic Development Authority are also assisting with the project.

Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork added that international companies have more choices than ever when deciding where to invest, and this latest win shows Mississippi continues to stand out.

“Foreign direct investment remains a major driver of our economy because companies like Griesson – de Beukelaer recognize our approach creates lasting benefits for the company, community and Mississippi workers. We’re pleased to add Griesson – de Beukelaer to the growing list of international companies that call Mississippi home,” Cork said.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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