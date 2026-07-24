Roundabout Oxford: North Mississippi’s coolest summer escape

Just west of Oxford, a giant American flag waves above Highway 6, welcoming visitors to Roundabout Oxford RV & Water Resort.

Mississippi summers are hot, and when the temperatures start climbing, families look for the same thing: somewhere to cool off, spend time together, and make the most of those long summer days.

For years, that often meant loading up the car and driving hours to find a destination with water slides, a lazy river, and activities for every age. Today, North Mississippians have a much closer option.

Just west of Oxford, a giant American flag waves above Highway 6, welcoming visitors to Roundabout Oxford RV & Water Resort. At first glance, it looks like an RV park. Spend a little time there, though, and you’ll quickly discover it’s much more than that. With day passes available to the water park, you don’t need an RV—or even an overnight stay—to enjoy one of North Mississippi’s most unique summer destinations.

(Photo from Roundabout Oxford)

Situated on 85 acres, Roundabout Oxford was developed by Jay and Cris Hughes alongside Drs. Andrew and Allison Ross. What began as an ambitious vision has grown into a destination that offers something for just about everyone. The property features 150 fully paved RV sites and 20 luxury cottages, giving guests the option to stay for a weekend or simply spend the day. The cottages have become especially popular for staycations, girls’ trips, and family getaways, while RV travelers enjoy the spacious sites and resort-style amenities.

The real star of the show, however, is the water park.

(Photo from Roundabout Oxford)

On a hot Mississippi afternoon, there’s no better place to be than floating the nearly 1,000-foot Swayze River lazy river. Kids race from the water slides to the expansive family pool before making another stop at the interactive splash pad, complete with tipping buckets and water cannons. Younger children can splash to their heart’s content while adults unwind nearby in a dedicated pool area featuring comfortable lounge seating and a heated spa.

Spend just a few minutes watching families drift down the lazy river before the kids sprint back to the slides, and it’s easy to understand why so many visitors make return trips.

And once everyone finally dries off, the fun keeps going.

Roundabout Oxford also offers miniature golf, pickleball, basketball and volleyball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, a fitness center, a yoga pavilion, an arcade, billiards, and plenty of open green space. Whether your family enjoys a little friendly competition or simply wants room to spread out and play, it’s easy to fill an entire day without hearing the familiar question, “What do we do next?”

(Photo from Roundabout Oxford)

What stood out to me most during my visit wasn’t just the impressive list of amenities—it was the atmosphere. The resort encourages families to slow down and simply enjoy being together. Kids ride bikes through the gated property, make new friends at the splash pad, and bounce from one activity to the next while parents relax nearby. In a season that often flies by too quickly, it feels like the kind of carefree summer day many of us remember growing up.

When it’s time for lunch, guests can stop by The Canteen for a meal or snack, cool off with a frozen specialty drink by the pool, browse the camp store, or relax in a rocking chair overlooking the water before heading back out for more fun.

(Photo from Roundabout Oxford)

If a day trip isn’t enough, Roundabout Oxford makes it easy to extend the adventure! Luxury cottages provide a comfortable home base for a weekend getaway, while the RV accommodations welcome travelers from across the country. It’s the kind of place where one visit most certainly leads to plans for the next.

The resort also continues to grow, with future plans that include zip lines, ropes courses, and additional outdoor recreation, giving families even more reasons to come back.

Oxford has long been one of Mississippi’s favorite destinations, known for Ole Miss, the historic Square, and its outstanding restaurants. Roundabout Oxford adds another reason to make the trip, offering a resort-style experience that’s fun, family-friendly, and close to home.

(Photo from Roundabout Oxford)

Every now and then, I visit a place that makes me think, “Mississippi needed this.” Roundabout Oxford is one of those places. It has given North Mississippi families another way to enjoy summer without spending hours on the road, proving that sometimes the best adventures aren’t always hundreds of miles away; sometimes they’re just down the road.

Whether you’re looking for a fun day on the water, planning a weekend getaway, or hoping to squeeze in one more family adventure before school starts, Roundabout Oxford is well worth adding to your Mississippi summer bucket list.