Magnolia Mornings: July 24, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. TVA signs Trump Admin. Ratepayer Protection Pledge

The Tennessee Valley Authority has signed the Trump Administration’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge, the utility said Thursday, reaffirming its commitment to providing customers in TVA’s seven-state region with some of the nation’s lowest energy costs.

TVA serves nearly 1 million people in Mississippi.

“TVA is aligned with the Trump Administration’s Ratepayer Protection Pledge and is glad to sign on,” said Interim President and CEO Mike Skaggs. “We remain committed to supplying affordable, reliable power and ensuring data center costs are not passed on to the 10 million people we serve. With data center load expected to double by 2030, this pledge aligns with TVA’s approach to maintaining affordability, strengthening grid reliability, and supporting responsible economic growth in our seven-state region.”

TVA said it has some of the lowest energy costs in the nation. They report that residential rates are lower than about 80 percent of the nation’s top 100 utilities while industrial rates are lower than 90 percent of the nation’s top 100 utilities.

2. Mississippi catfish producers could benefit from USDA purchase agreement

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an agreement to purchase up to $20 million in farm-raised catfish for distribution through food banks, charities, and other nutrition assistance programs.

The $20 million purchase of farm-raised catfish is part of an overall USDA announcement to purchase up to $76.5 million in surplus U.S. commodities through the permanently authorized Section 32 program. This program authorizes the USDA to buy surplus U.S. commodities for domestic food and nutrition assistance programs.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said she expects Mississippi catfish producers to benefit from the announcement.

“The farm-raised catfish industry has been under tremendous financial pressure as producers have struggled with years of rising costs and inflation. Like many agricultural sectors, our catfish farmers have faced significant economic challenges,” said Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee. “These Section 32 purchases will provide meaningful support for producers in Mississippi and other catfish-producing states while delivering a healthy, high-quality source of protein to families served by nutrition programs across the country.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump’s tariffs on countries using forced labor go into effect

President Donald Trump, August 2025 (Photo from the White House on Facebook)

As reported by the New York Times, “The Trump administration imposed tariffs of around 10 percent on goods from more than 80 countries on Friday, its latest effort to put in place an expansive protectionist policy that has been repeatedly challenged in court.”

“The tariffs range from 10 percent to 12.5 percent and took effect at 12:01 a.m., replacing a global 10 percent duty that lapsed at the same time. Mr. Trump issued that earlier tariff in February, after the Supreme Court struck down duties he imposed last year,” NYT reported. “The move provides fresh evidence of Mr. Trump’s intention to transform global trade, despite numerous court challenges and the protests of U.S. consumers and businesses that have been stuck with higher tax bills. Over the past 17 months, the Trump administration has cycled through trade law after trade law as it tries to build a system to shield the U.S. economy from foreign competition.”

NYT added, “The duties were issued under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the president to impose tariffs on foreign countries that engage in unreasonable or discriminatory trade practices. The administration has cited the failure of foreign countries to pass or enforce laws banning the importation of goods made by forced labor into their own countries, saying that disadvantages U.S. businesses that do follow such laws.”

2. House, Senate split on vote to rein in Trump on Iran conflict

The Capitol is seen is seen as Senate Republicans work to pass President Donald Trump’s bill of tax breaks and spending cuts by his July Fourth deadline, in Washington, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Politico reports that “Congress delivered President Donald Trump a mixed message Thursday on his handling of the war in Iran, just as hostilities flare in the Middle East.”

“The two chambers split on whether to halt the war in a pair of hotly contested ballots. House Democrats — aided by a handful of Republicans — succeeded for a second time in rebuking Trump over the military campaign. But the Senate GOP rejected a similar effort just hours later, as Democrats couldn’t muster the needed support to advance another anti-war measure,” Politico reported.

Politico continued, “The resolutions are legally untested and largely symbolic. The House measure would not go to Trump to sign into law, and the president would almost certainly veto any binding legislation that restricts his authority.”

Sports

1. Miss. State takes the stage at SEC Media Days

(From SEC Media Days stream)

MSU Athletics said head coach Jeff Lebby and Bulldog players Kamario Taylor, Anthony Evans III and Kelley Jones all represented the Maroon and White as State made its annual trek to Southeastern Conference Media Days on Thursday.

After taking the main stage, the school said Lebby didn’t take long to outline his goal for MSU’s upcoming campaign.

“As I think about year three for us, I think about taking the next step,” Lebby said. “That’s what it’s all about this fall.”

The Bulldogs won just two games in 2024 and then five in 2025, but were close to pulling off wins in a few others.

2. Ole Miss Athletics raises record $107.9 million in FY 2026

The Ole Miss Athletics Department and Ole Miss Athletics Foundation announced this week that they have raised a record $107.9 million during the 2025-26 fiscal year, nearly doubling the previous record of $55.4 million.

“This milestone reflects the incredible passion and commitment of Rebel Nation, which is helping drive the continued success and momentum of Ole Miss athletics,” said Denson Hollis, the foundation’s CEO.

The funds will support new scholarships, capital projects, revenue sharing and deferred maintenance at athletics venues. Planned facility work includes a new golf facility, renovated basketball locker rooms, a new field at the football practice facility and a new playing surface at Swayze Field.

The department also recognized donor support through three facility namings: Alisa and Mark Bourne Stadium, the Rayner Family Courtside Club at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss and the Berry Family Field Club at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Markets & Business

1. Mortgage rates continue to rise

The Wall Street Journal reports that “mortgage rates rose to their highest level in almost a year, as rising tensions in the Middle East spurred fears of higher inflation.”

“The 30-year fixed rate averaged 6.58% this week, up from 6.55% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac, the highest level to date this year,” WSJ reported. “Mortgage rates are closely tied to the 10-year Treasury yield, which hit an 18-month high Thursday due to rising oil prices.”

“Given what’s happened in just recent days with the 10-year Treasury, I think mortgage rates will get closer to 7% in the coming weeks,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American, per WSJ.

2. Brunini signs 15-year lease on Jackson property

Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC, one of Mississippi’s largest and longest-established law firms, has signed a 15-year lease extension at Pinnacle at Jackson Place, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to downtown Jackson. The firm will occupy approximately 42,000 square feet, with options to expand as it grows.

“This long-term commitment is a strong vote of confidence in both Pinnacle at Jackson Place and the future of downtown Jackson as a premier place to do business,” said Kumar Bhavanasi, founder and CEO of First Tek. “Brunini has been an anchor of the business community for generations, and we are proud to continue our partnership as we invest in properties and initiatives that strengthen Jackson’s economic future.”

Founded in the 1890s, Brunini serves businesses and institutions navigating growth, development, and complex challenges across the Southeast, in areas including commercial litigation, economic development, construction, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, labor and employment, public finance, energy, real estate, and trusts and estates.

James McCullough, managing partner of Brunini said, “Extending our lease for another 15 years reflects our enduring commitment to the Jackson Metro area, our clients, and the continued growth and vibrancy of Mississippi’s capital city. We look forward to building on our legacy and supporting its continued success for generations to come.”