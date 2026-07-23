SIP Manufacturing coming to the Sip with $100 million investment

The beverage co-packing company is locating operations in Southaven, creating nearly 200 jobs in the North Mississippi region.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Wednesday that SIP Manufacturing is establishing operations in Southaven, investing more than $100 million and creating 187 jobs in the North Mississippi region.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the announcement, saying, “Every new job is an opportunity for a Mississippi family to build a better future, and SIP Manufacturing’s $100 million investment will create nearly 200 of those opportunities in DeSoto County.”

“We’ve stayed focused on helping companies grow and giving Mississippians new pathways to good careers,” Reeves added. “I’m glad SIP Manufacturing has chosen to grow in Mississippi and become part of our state’s historic success.”

SIP Manufacturing is a third-party beverage co-packer. The company supports customers from product development through shipment and specializes in aluminum canning, PET bottle and aluminum bottle packaging. They also produce a variety of beverages, including flavored waters, energy drinks and hard seltzers.

SIP Manufacturing 2.0, LLC CEO Chas Aday said in a statement that their expansion into Southaven “represents an exciting new chapter.”

“This facility allows us to better serve our customers, expand our capabilities and continue investing in the people and partnerships that have fueled our growth,” Aday said. “We’re grateful for the warm welcome from the State of Mississippi, the City of Southaven and DeSoto County, and we look forward to becoming a long-term member of this community.”

MDA noted that the company’s operations will be located in an existing building in Southaven, where SIP Manufacturing will produce, package and ship finished products to distribution centers and customers. That Southaven facility is designed to support a variety of beverage manufacturing and packaging needs and will allow the company to produce multiple beverage types while serving customers across a range of market segments.

“SIP Manufacturing needed a location that could support its next phase of growth, and Mississippi delivered. From site selection to startup, our team works alongside companies to solve challenges and keep projects moving. That’s what sets Mississippi apart and keeps companies like SIP Manufacturing investing and reinvesting in communities across our state,” said Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork.

The Mississippi Development Authority said the state agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program while the City of Southaven and DeSoto County also are supporting the project.