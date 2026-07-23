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Outdoor stewardship grant applications...

Outdoor stewardship grant applications open August 3

By: Frank Corder - July 23, 2026

  • The competitive grant program can be utilized by state agencies, counties, municipalities, and eligible nonprofit organizations for projects that conserve Mississippi’s natural resources and expand outdoor recreational opportunities.

The Mississippi Legislature appropriated $15 million during the 2026 Legislative Session for the fifth round of grants to buoy the state’s continued investment in conservation, outdoor recreation, and economic development.

On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced that applications for the grants through the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund (MOSTF) will be available starting August 3. The MOSTF Board of Trustees will receive the applications and vet them for funding.

“Mississippi is one of the most beautiful places in America, and I am proud of the work we’ve done to preserve our outdoors for future generations,” said Governor Reeves said in a statement. “The Board has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting projects that advance the goals of the Outdoor Stewardship Act, particularly those that attract non-state matching funds, stimulate economic growth, and create new jobs across Mississippi.”

The governor’s office noted that since its creation in 2022, MOSTF has awarded more than $50.2 million to support 100 conservation and outdoor recreation projects across Mississippi. The grants have been leveraged to increase total funding for the selected projects to over $100.2 million. Reeves’ office said this demonstrates the program’s ability to attract significant matching funds while enhancing the state’s natural resources.

The competitive grant program can be utilized by state agencies, counties, municipalities, and eligible nonprofit organizations for projects that conserve Mississippi’s natural resources and expand outdoor recreational opportunities.

It was noted that funding requests for land acquisition projects will not be considered during this grant cycle.

Ed Penny, president of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Coalition, said MOSTF has become a vital source of funding for organizations working to achieve conservation goals and enhance outdoor recreation for Mississippi communities.

Applications must be submitted online. Applicants must first register to create a user account, which allows them to save application materials, upload supporting documents, budget information, project plans, photographs, and other required materials prior to submission.

The application deadline is September 18. Applications are to be submitted online. Eligibility and supporting documentation requirements can be found online here.

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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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