Magnolia Mornings: July 23, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Cyclosporiasis case now up to 7 in Mississippi

As of Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health says the cases of cyclosporiasis in the state has risen by two to seven total thus far reported.

MSDH noted that District 3 had one case, District 5 had three, District 8 had one, and District 9 had two.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness causes by microscopic parasites found in contaminated food and water supplies. It typically has an incubation period of several days, at which time infections can result in “explosive diarrhea,” fever, loss of appetite, fever, cramping of the abdomen and dehydration to name a few symptoms.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Bill restricting congressional stock trading only gets 13 Democrat votes in House

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Politico reports that the U.S. House “passed a bill Wednesday that would restrict the ability of members of Congress and their families to buy and sell stocks, splitting Democrats over concerns that the language didn’t go far enough.”

“The Stop Insider Trading Act, the first congressional stock trading ban bill that has received a House floor vote, passed 232-198, with 13 Democrats supporting the legislation,” Politico reported. “The legislation had only two Democratic co-sponsors, out of 93 total lawmakers that signed on to the bill. A separate bill that restricted congressional stock trading even further by requiring members and their families to divest from current individually held stock had more significant bipartisan support, but will not be put on the House floor.”

Politico continued, “Most Democrats say the measure that passed doesn’t go far enough, because it does not include a sell-back requirement.”

2. Trillion-dollar defense authorization bill narrowly passes U.S. House

The Capitol, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that “six Democratic House lawmakers crossed the aisle on Wednesday to join a majority of Republicans in passing a nearly $1.15 trillion annual defense policy bill.”

“The Democrats who backed the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) all have a reputation of breaking with their party on key issues and many are running for reelection in swing districts this November,” The Hill reported. “The six House Democrats who voted for the NDAA are Reps. Henry Cuellar (Texas), Don Davis (N.C.), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Adam Gray (Calif.) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.).”

The Hill noted, “Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley (Calif.), who changed his affiliation from Republican earlier this year, also supported the legislation, and seven GOP lawmakers opposed its passage. The chamber advanced the mammoth bill in a 216-212 vote.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss previews season at SEC Media Days

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding (Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Head coach Pete Golding and student-athletes Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy and Will Echoles represented Ole Miss at SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on Wednesday.

The group met with local, regional and national media to preview the 2026 season and the next chapter of Rebel football.

You can watch the remarks from Golding and the Ole Miss players here.

2. 2026 Farm Bureau Diamond Dawg Classic announced

(From MSU Athletics)

As announced by State 1878 on Wednesday, Dudy Noble Field will host the 2026 Farm Bureau Diamond Dawg Classic presented by State 1878 on November 6.

This year’s event once again features Team Thunder vs. Team Lightning with Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro serving as general managers for their respective teams.

Mitch Moreland will manage Team Thunder, and Jake Mangum has been named the Team Captain. In the other dugout, Jonathan Papelbon will manage Team Lightning with Tanner Allen serving as Team Captain.

Markets & Business

1. Futures slide as oil prices continue to rise

CNBC reports that “U.S. equity futures fell early Thursday, as oil prices surged amid escalating conflict in the Middle East, while investors weighed quarterly results from two of the largest companies in the world. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 317 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.6%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.8%.”

“Alphabet shares slid more than 5% to reach their low of the session after the Google parent lifted its forecast for 2026 capital expenditures to as high as $205 billion, pointing to strong artificial intelligence demand. The increase comes as investors have grown more cautious in recent months about hyperscalers’ spending around the AI effort,” CNBC reported. “Tesla tumbled more than 6%, also hitting its session low, after the electric vehicle maker posted a big earnings miss for the second quarter. The company’s operating expenses also rose faster than revenue during the period.”

As for oil prices, CNBC added, “Brent crude futures for July delivery gained 5.2% to $98.96 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 4.7% to $90.95 per barrel.”

2. Upcoming Fed meeting is a headscratcher

Kevin Warsh testifies during his nomination hearing to be a member and chairman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Next week’s Federal Reserve meeting is shaping up as one of the least predictable in years. A renewed oil shock and a hawkish faction pressing to raise rates have collided with cooler inflation data that helps the case for a hold. Presiding over it is a new chairman who has revealed nothing about which way he leans.”

“Warsh has vowed repeatedly over the last two months to restore price stability, to disabuse investors of the idea the Fed has implicitly accepted higher inflation. He hasn’t spelled out how current interest rates will accomplish that,” WSJ reported.

“The officials pressing to raise rates are the more insistent, and a few of them are candidates to dissent if rates stay on hold,” WSJ further reported. “Some influential policymakers last week suggested they were inclined to hold, but could support tighter policy later this year. A hold would thus potentially settle little by pushing the debate to September.”