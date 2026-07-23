Ezell bringing House colleagues to Biloxi for roundtable on health of Mississippi Sound

Congressman Mike Ezell (left) speaks at a National Police Week event alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson (right) in May 2026. (Photo from Ezell's Facebook page)

Members of the U.S. House will discuss reforms of permitting, impacts of the Bonnet Carré Spillway on the Mississippi Sound, and other matters managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mississippi 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell (R) has invited his colleagues on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure’s Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment to hold a Congressional roundtable in Biloxi next week.

The roundtable is intended for members of the House subcommittee to hear concerns from invited witnesses and the public on a variety of issues, including reforms of permitting, impacts of the Bonnet Carré Spillway on the Mississippi Sound, and other matters managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Members of the Mississippi Sound Coalition, which has been advocating for restoring and protecting the ecosystem of the Mississippi Sound estuary, along with the Corps of Engineers will be on hand for the event.

The goal of the session, as stated by the Coalition, is to bolster relations, community engagement, and discuss possible solutions to problems facing Congressman Mike Ezell’s constituents who live and work in the area.

“Our whole, time-honored coastal way of life is in mortal danger from the polluted waters of the Mississippi River flowing through the Bonnet Carré Spillway,” said Marlin Ladner, Chairman of the Mississippi Sound Coalition.

Gerald Blessey, manager of the Mississippi Sound Coalition, said a healthy Sound is needed.

“This roundtable gives Congress the chance to hear firsthand how the Corps’ management of the Bonnet Carré Spillway and other flood control structures continues to harm our fisheries, seafood industry, tourism economy and coastal communities,” Blessey said.

The roundtable will take place on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Hospitality Resort Management Center, Hall A, located at 420 DeBuys Road in Biloxi.

The public is invited to attend, and written questions may be submitted.