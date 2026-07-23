Donation of Greenwood Leflore Hospital to UMMC now official

A bankruptcy court order last week cleared the way for the facility to continue operations.

A hospital that was in danger of closing can now officially be donated to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, ensuring the residents in Greenwood and Leflore County will have continued access to care nearby.

Even though the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees approved a motion to accept the donation of the Greenwood Leflore Hospital to UMMC, there was a bankruptcy matter that first had to be cleared up before it became official. That matter was decided in the United States Bankruptcy Court on July 16.

The facility will now be renamed UMMC Greenwood.

“Based on the order of the bankruptcy court, the University of Mississippi Medical Center will assume operation of Greenwood Leflore Hospital, effective August 1,” Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for health affairs told Magnolia Tribune.

As previously reported, the facility was at risk of closure, in large part due to changes in Medicaid payments that left the facility in debt. When asked if UMMC would take on that debt, or if staffing cuts would ensue, Jones did not provide a comment.

The bankruptcy court order states that an agreement had been reached in relation to the Medicaid payments.

“With respect to DOM (Department of Medicaid), UMMC and DOM have entered into that certain Memorandum of Understanding dated July 8, 2026, governing the Medicaid change-of-ownership process and the repayment treatment of identified MHAP (Mississippi Hospital Access Program) overpayments. As between DOM and UMMC, the MOU shall govern the matters addressed therein, and nothing in this Confirmation Order shall expand UMMC’s obligations beyond the MOU and the Contribution Agreement,” the order reads.

Dr. Jones also declined to comment on whether any existing employees who continue to work at the facility after the transition would become part of UMMC’s staff, thereby becoming state employees.

However, Jones did state additional services will be added to the facility as part of the change in ownership, which was donated to UMCC by the hospital’s previous owners, the City of Greenwood, Leflore County and Greenwood Leflore Hospital through its Board of Trustees.

“UMMC Greenwood hospital will add to UMMC’s existing services in the community, which currently includes obstetrics and gynecology, internal medicine and pediatrics clinics and an AirCare helicopter base,” Jones said in the statement, declining to state what specific services are being added.

During IHL’s June monthly meeting where the donation was approved, it was noted that the facility is expected to serve as a learning center for doctors who plan to practice in healthcare facilities in small communities.