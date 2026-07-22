Magnolia Mornings: July 22, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Bertha churns west, parallel to MS Coast

(From NHC, July 22, 2026 at 7:00 a.m.)

Tropical Storm Bertha was situated just south of Pascagoula on Wednesday morning at the 7 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds had fallen to 50 mph and the storm’s movement remained at 5 mph on its westward track skirting the Mississippi Coast.

Residents along at the coast remain under a Tropical Storm Warning.

2. MDAC invites Mississippi livestock producers to workshop

Mississippi livestock producers are invited to join the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce for a day of practical, solutions-focused training designed to strengthen farm profitability and resilience in today’s changing agricultural landscape.

The one-day workshop, “Profitable & Resilient: Building High-Margin Livestock Systems for an Uncertain Future,” will be held Monday, August 10, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Forestry Building at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.

Nationally recognized livestock systems expert Dr. Allen Williams will share proven strategies for reducing dependence on costly inputs, improving pasture and soil health, increasing net profitability, and building more resilient farming operations.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Hegseth pressed on defense spending

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (Photo from SASC hearing livestream)

The Hill reports that “Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s appearance before lawmakers Tuesday to push for additional funding for the Iran war underscores the difficult road ahead in finding seven Democrats in the Senate to back the proposal.”

“Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine testified for hours on the need for a $67 billion package to replenish stockpiles that have been used up during the conflict and advance other Trump administration priorities. The duo said training would be the first casualty if lawmakers fail to provide emergency funding, with operations, personnel and future innovation also at risk,” The Hill reported. “His push was met with skepticism from Democrats who pressed him on why taxpayers should be providing more money for a war they never wanted. Multiple members pointed to $75 billion in unspent funds that were already allocated to the Pentagon through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year.”

The Hill continued, “Hegseth said the remaining funds have already been set aside for other Trump administration priorities, including the building of a ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system and increasing the production of hypersonic weapons.”

2. NY Mayor tried to find a way to arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu

NY Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (Photo from campaign website)

As reported by the Washington Post, “New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called on the federal government to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he should be tried for war crimes under a 2024 warrant by the International Criminal Court.”

“The New York mayor said his administration reviewed ‘every avenue available’ under to the law to determine whether New York authorities have the power to execute an arrest warrant if Netanyahu travels there, but ‘it is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this,'” WP reported. “Mamdani’s opposition to Netanyahu comes despite criticism from some Democrats after he said last week that he was in ‘active conversation’ with his legal department to determine whether the Israeli leader could be arrested.”

WP further reported, “President Donald Trump shut down the idea of Netanyahu’s arrest in a Monday post on Truth Social, saying he ‘will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.’”

Sports

1. Ole Miss launches Chambless, Lacy Heisman campaign

(Photo from Oxford Eye Clinic on Facebook)

Ole Miss Athletics began hyping their 2026 football season this week, complete with a marketing campaign aimed at promoting their quarterback and running back as Heisman candidates.

Signs were being distributed on campus that read “Trinidad-Kewan ’26” on Tuesday.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has routinely been mentioned among the top returning playcallers in college football while running back Kewan Lacy is a top returning back that has already notched his name in the Rebels’ record book.

2. USM Fan Fest set for August 22

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced that they will play host Fan Fest, Saturday, August 22, celebrating the start of the 2026-27 athletic year. The gates open at The Rock at 10 a.m. and will include fun for the entire family.

The school said the free family event begins with an autograph session with the women’s soccer team located in the South end zone concourse. In addition, there will be photo opportunities with Seymour as well as with the Southern Miss cheerleaders and Southern Misses dance team, a caricature artist, a merchandise table to purchase fan-favorite Southern Miss gameday gear, as well as a Seymour Sidekicks table and a pair of bounce houses. Southern Miss ticket representatives will also be on hand to assist with purchasing 2026 home game tickets.

The football team will also hold its second preseason scrimmage of fall camp for fans starting at 11 a.m., with a football autograph session set to take place immediately following around 1 p.m. following the practice.

In addition, a Southern Miss football is sponsoring a cornhole tournament that morning in conjunction with the event.

Markets & Business

1. Oil prices jump 4% Wednesday morning

FILE – Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri,File)

CNBC reports that “oil prices were almost 4% higher on Wednesday morning following the 11th consecutive round of U.S. strikes against Iran overnight, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz remains a sticking point between the two sides.”

“Shortly after 7 a.m. ET, global benchmark Brent crude futures for July delivery were 3.7% higher at $94.36, paring earlier gains. Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 3.6% to trade at $87.33,” CNBC reported.

“The U.S. would love to reach a diplomatic settlement, we’d love to reach an agreement if it were possible with Iran … where they say we’ll no longer sponsor terrorism and we will not pursue a nuclear weapon or the things that you need for a nuclear weapon,” Rubio said, per CNBC.

2. Trump approves deal with Saudi Arabia on nuclear energy program

President Donald Trump addresses the audience during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Wall Street Journal reports that “President Trump has formally approved a landmark agreement with Saudi Arabia that will provide the country with a civilian nuclear program and potentially open the door to uranium enrichment in the kingdom’s territory, according to administration officials.”

“The new deal, which would last 30 years, is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars. It is designed to give American companies a central role in developing Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure while shutting out other foreign competitors,” WSJ reported. “A key provision of the new accord would have American companies build a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia if a joint U.S.-Saudi study determines such a step would be warranted.”

WSJ added, “That stipulation would give the U.S. influence over the Saudi nuclear program and, Trump administration officials argue, a way to prevent it from being misused for military purposes. Yet the deal, which is expected to be submitted to Congress for review in the coming days, is certain to prove controversial among many lawmakers who oppose the spread of nuclear technology in the volatile Middle East.”