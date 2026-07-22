Hyde-Smith joins Defense Subcommittee on Senate Appropriations Committee

Updated appointments on the committee come following the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced Wednesday that Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) will join the join the Defense subcommittee.

Hyde-Smith already served on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

She will retain her chairmanship of the Senate Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Subcommittee, as well as her memberships on the subcommittees on: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Energy and Water Development; Homeland Security; and Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies.

The updated appointments on the committee come following the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) on July 11. His sister, Darline Graham (R), is now serving in the seat by appointment until a special election is held.

Senator Hyde-Smith said she undertakes the new assignment on the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee with a measure of sadness for her colleague.

“But I am also resolved to serve as he did in support of our men and women in uniform,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am proud to follow in the footsteps of our own Senator Thad Cochran, who chaired and served on this subcommittee so well, ensuring that states like Mississippi can contribute ably to our nation’s defense.”

As part of the reorganization, Hyde-Smith’s office said the Senator relinquished her membership on the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee.