The perfect peach

Robert St. John says over the past 20 years, Chilton County peaches have become his hands-down favorite.

Perfection finally showed up at my house last week. I ate it over the kitchen sink.

It took 64 years to find. That hardly seems fair, but peaches don’t operate on fairness. They’re ready when they’re ready, stay that way for a brief minute, and then start heading in the other direction.

This one was perfect.

It was a Chilton County, Alabama, peach, and I ate it unpeeled. The juice ran down my face and arm. There’s no dignified way to eat a truly ripe peach. If you can eat one without leaning forward and making a mess, it probably wasn’t ready.

My childhood peaches came from a can.

My mother was a single working mom. She worked all day, came home, and got supper on the table. She opened a can of fruit, spooned it into bowls, and moved on.

Canned peaches were a favorite. Canned pears, too. After the fruit was gone, I drank the juice straight from the bowl. We called it juice, though it was probably closer to syrup. Either way, I never left any behind, and bounced off the walls all the way to bedtime..

Fruit cocktail was another matter. It always looked like somebody at the fruit plant had swept up whatever was left at the end of the day and dropped in one red cherry to make it official.

My real introduction to fresh peaches came through my grandmother’s homemade peach ice cream. She made it on her back porch every June with an old ice-cream freezer, plenty of ice and rock salt, and my brother and me asking every 45 seconds whether it was ready.

Fresh peach ice cream tastes like summer. It still does.

Certain foods carry a season with them. Oysters taste like cold weather. Homemade peach ice cream tastes like June, a back porch, and somebody telling you to “hold your horses.”

Fresh peaches were around when I was young. Kids will ignore a perfect piece of fruit and then eat grape-flavored candy that has never been within 500 miles of a fresh grape. That was me.

Peaches finally got my attention in my twenties. A family east of Hattiesburg had an orchard and sold them by the bushel. Money was tight, but I bought several bushels anyway and drove around town giving peaches to my grandparents, my mother, and some of her friends.

That wasn’t a strong financial strategy, but it made me happy. It may also have been the first time I understood that good food gets better when you give some of it away.

Over the past 20 years, Chilton County peaches have become my hands-down favorite. I’ve never spent any real time there. I may have driven through once on the way to Montgomery. Still, I feel like I know the place because I know what comes out of its orchards.

Georgia calls itself the Peach State. South Carolina grows more peaches, which has led to a long-running dispute involving statistics, state pride, roadside stands, and people looking for something to argue about when college football isn’t enough. They can settle it at the state line with two roadside stands, a pocketknife, and a panel of Baptist ladies.

For me, the winner is Chilton County, Alabama.

Maybe it’s the soil. Maybe it’s the weather or the water. Maybe the farmers there are just nicer to their trees. Whatever they’re doing, they need to keep doing it.

Peaches aren’t an easy crop. The trees have to be pruned, thinned, watched for insects, protected from late freezes, and generally worried over for most of the year. Too much rain causes trouble. Too little rain causes trouble. A peach tree isn’t something you plant in the yard and check on again in six years.

It’s a committed relationship.

At our house, the summer routine is simple. I buy the peaches, and my wife does the actual work. She peels them, slices them, sprinkles a little sugar over them, and puts them in a bowl in the refrigerator.

The proper term is “macerating.” I use that word whenever possible because it makes sprinkling sugar on fruit sound more complicated than it is.

During June, there’s almost always a bowl of peaches in our refrigerator. They get eaten at breakfast, after supper, and at various points in between.

But the peach I ate last week needed no sugar and no peeling. It didn’t need ice cream, pound cake, whipped cream, or anything else.

It was perfect.

Fruit has a narrow window between not quite ready and just too late. A banana will be green for four days, perfect for half an afternoon, and ready for banana bread by the time you get home from work.

Peaches may be worse. One day they’re hard enough to throw across the yard. The next day they’re ready. A few hours after that, you need to make cobbler.

The peach I ate last week had landed in the exact center of that window. I may have caught it within the exact minute. It was soft but not mushy, sweet but still bright, and so juicy that the kitchen sink was the only reasonable place to eat it.

I ended up sucking on the pit.

The next morning, I went back to the neighborhood grocery store where I’d bought the basket. A display of Chilton County peaches sat right inside the front door. I bought another basket.

This is what people do after they win something. They go back and try it again.

The second basket was good. Very good, actually.

But The Peach wasn’t in it.

One day had made the difference. The moment had passed.

That’s the thing about perfect food. It rarely announces itself ahead of time. Most of the time, you don’t know you’re having one of the best versions of something until you’re already halfway through it.

Hopefully, the next perfect peach won’t take another 64 years. The actuarial tables aren’t on my side.

Still, I’ll keep buying them. My wife will keep peeling some and putting them in the refrigerator. I’ll eat the rest over the sink. Most will be good. A few will be excellent. And one day, another perfect peach will be sitting in a basket, ready for that brief moment when it’s everything a peach can be.

I waited 64 years for the first one. The next one needs to get on with it.

Onward.

This Week’s Recipe: Grilled Peach Ice Cream

Ingredients

3 cups peaches, fresh, peeled and cut into 8-10 wedges (can use frozen)

3 /4 cups sugar, divided

1 Tbl lemon juice

1/4 cup peach schnapps

1 1/2 cups whipping cream

1 cup milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

4 egg yolks

Instructions

In a bowl, combine peaches, 1 /4 cup sugar, lemon juice, and peach schnapps. Allow the peaches to sit in mixture 10 minutes. Remove the peach wedges and reserve the sugar mixture.

Prepare the grill. Cook peaches 10 minutes over direct medium heat, turning once. Cut peaches into small pieces and return to the sugar mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Remove peach mixture from refrigerator, drain, and reserve the juice. Return peaches to refrigerator.

Place the liquid from the peaches, whipping cream, milk and vanilla extract in a small saucepot. Heat until the liquid comes to a simmer.

In bowl, whisk egg yolks and remaining sugar. While whisking, slowly add 1 /3 of the boiled cream mixture. Stir well. Add egg mixture to cream mixture. Return to low-medium heat and continue stirring for 5-7 minutes. Just as it begins to simmer, remove from heat place into a bowl over ice. Stir the cooling mixture often until completely chilled.

Transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. After the ice cream begins to stiffen, add the peaches and continue to freeze until done. Remove the ice cream from the ice cream maker and store in an airtight container in the freezer until ready to serve.

Yield: 1 quart