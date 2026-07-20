Magnolia Mornings: July 20, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Governor requests Major Disaster Declaration

On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump for eight counties impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flash flooding on June 18-19, 2026, from the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur.

The state is requesting Individual Assistance for the following four counties: Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River, and Stone.



The eight counties included in the request for Public Assistance are: Covington, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River, Stone, and Wayne.



Tropical Storm Arthur poured 30 inches of rain onto the state within a five-day period, with some downpours falling at rates up to three inches per hour. The massive tropical moisture plume triggered flash flood emergencies, threatened earthen dams, and drove multiple river basins into major flood stages. Six key river basins crested and did not recede for as many as seven days after the initial impacts of the storm. Tropical Storm Arthur damaged 532 homes, 17 businesses, and 5 farms.

2. Kent crowned Mississippi Miss Hospitality

Landry Kent of New Albany was crowned the 2026 Mississippi Miss Hospitality Saturday evening at the Historic Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.

With 43 contestants competing for the title, Kent was selected following the weeklong competition, which included one-on one and panel interviews, speeches, on-stage interviews, and an evening gown component.

Also finishing in the top 5 contestants were:

Melany Carrasco, Pascagoula, 1 st Alternate

Alternate Anistyn Ivy, Smith County, 2 nd Alternate

Alternate Presley Bassett, Starkville, 3 rd Alternate

Alternate Anna Grace Amacker, Pearl River County, 4th Alternate

As the 77th Mississippi Miss Hospitality, Kent will serve as the state’s goodwill ambassador for economic development and tourism during her reign. Throughout the year, she will participate in numerous events around the state that highlight Mississippi’s tourism attractions and industries. Kent’s prize package is valued at more than $30,000, and she is the inaugural recipient of the Bonnie Warren Hospitality Scholarship, a $10,000 cash prize toward her college education.

3. 5 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in MS as of Friday

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed five reported cases of cyclosporiasis in the state from Public Health Districts 3 (the Delta), 5 (Central), 8 (Southern), and 9 (which includes the coastal counties) in a Friday press conference.

At the time, none of those reported cases were linked to the multistate outbreak under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness that can infect people who have consumed food or water contaminated by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. The CDC has linked shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia to the multistate outbreak.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senate Republicans still discussing how to move SAVE America Act forward

President Donald Trump, escorted by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., heads to a meeting with Senate Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that “Senate conservatives allied with President Trump are open to attaching the president’s top priority, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act, to a stopgap measure funding the government past Sept. 30, but it is getting strong pushback from GOP colleagues who are worried it will lead to a shutdown.”

“Trump ratcheted up pressure on Senate and House Republicans to make another last-ditch attempt to pass the elections legislation during a primetime speech to the nation in which he asserted that 278,000 noncitizens are registered to vote in federal elections,” The Hill reported. “Republicans have also discussed moving the SAVE America Act through a budget reconciliation process, which would sidestep the filibuster.”

The Hill further reported, “A Republican senator who requested anonymity said colleagues are looking more seriously at the continuing resolution as a vehicle, however, even though it could risk another government shutdown.”

2. New Air Force One to undergo defensive upgrades

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in flight on Air Force One after landing at U.S. Air Force Base at RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, Eastern England, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to the New York Times, “President Trump said on Sunday that the Boeing luxury jet donated by Qatar that he recently took overseas would soon be ‘maxed out,’ suggesting it could get additional defensive capabilities to match the standards of the older jets used for presidential travel.”

“The president commented after returning to Washington from New Jersey aboard the jet, a Boeing 747-800 that was given as a gift — and which Mr. Trump has said he plans to take with him for his presidential library when he leaves office,” NYT reported. “A reporter traveling with the small group of reporters in the presidential motorcade pointed to the Qatari jet’s fuselage and said: ‘Mr. President, this plane does not have antimissile defense systems on it. Why are you flying it?'”

NYT continued, “Mr. Trump replied, ‘Well, it has — it has a lot, and you know it has a lot of capability, but as I understand it, in about a month or so, they’re going to send it to have it be maxed out. So they’re going to be sending it, and they’ll have it be maxed out.”

Sports

Shuckers playoffs tickets on sale now

(From Biloxi Shuckers website)

The Biloxi Shuckers have announced the release of tickets for games 2 and 3 of the Southern League Division Series, set to be held at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18.

After back-to-back First Half titles in the South Division, the Shuckers will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-3 Southern League Division Series against the second-half winner in the division.

The Shuckers will also host game 1 of the Southern League Championship Series, if they advance, on Sunday, September 20. Both rounds of the 2026 Southern League Playoffs will be a best-of-three series.

2026 marks the 25th playoff appearance by a Brewers Double-A affiliate and the sixth in Shuckers franchise history. The Shuckers previously reached the Southern League Championship Series in 2015, 2018, and 2019. The Shuckers are also the first Brewers Double-A affiliate to reach the playoffs in three straight seasons since the El Paso Diablos, who reached the Texas League Playoffs in five consecutive seasons between 1990 and 1994.

Markets & Business

1. Futures up to start week

CNBC reports that “stock futures rose Monday as oil prices fluctuated in response to the latest bout of military exchanges between the U.S. and Iran. Chipmakers also traded higher to give U.S. equity markets a boost.”

“S&P 500 futures advanced 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures traded 0.6% higher. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 131 points, or 0.3%,” CNBC reported, adding, “U.S. crude futures were last down 0.6% at $81.99 per barrel, reversing an earlier gain. International benchmark Brent also eased from levels seen overnight, trading around $88.12.”

CNBC noted, “The three leading U.S. indexes closed in the red last week, as pressure on chip stocks weighed on sentiment. The S&P 500 dropped 1.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite sank 2.9%, and the 30-stock Dow lost 0.9%. Additionally, the SMH saw its third weekly decline in four weeks, losing nearly 9%.”

2. Codaray to build Siemens Energy’s new $300M facility in Pearl

(Photo from Governor Reeves’ Facebook)

Codaray has been selected as the general contractor for Siemens Energy’s new $300 million high-voltage switchgear manufacturing facility in Pearl.

Ground was broken on the project Friday, marking the start of construction on one of the state’s most significant industrial investments in recent years.

“We’re honored that Siemens Energy has entrusted Codaray to build a facility that will play such a critical role in strengthening America’s electrical grid,” said Philip Davis, Executive Vice President. “This project reflects the kind of complex, high-stakes industrial construction our team specializes in, and we’re proud to bring it to life here in Rankin County alongside a world class manufacturing partner.”

Codaray will manage every phase of the build, from site work through final completion, delivering a campus built to the exacting precision and reliability standards required for critical grid technology manufacturing. Beyond the main production facility, the scope includes a dedicated training center – part of Siemens Energy’s push to prepare its workforce for what’s next, including the demands of the AI era.

“As the United States’ electrical grid becomes more dynamic and complex, the equipment that we produce here in Mississippi is crucial for safe and reliable energy delivery,” said Tim Holt, member of the executive board for Siemens Energy. “Our increased investment in Mississippi will strengthen the U.S. supply chain and help meet the nation’s grid needs.”

Governor Tate Reeves echoed that sentiment, calling the project a win for the state’s manufacturing base.