During the special session last week, it was announced on the Senate floor at Polk had been placed on hospice care.

Former State Senator John Polk has died.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann shared the news on Facebook Monday afternoon, saying, “The Senate and I have lost a close friend, confidant, and outstanding person in former Senator John Polk of Hattiesburg.”

“We will always remember him for his unwavering dedication to Mississippi, his strong convictions, and his willingness to say what needed to be said even when it was difficult,” Hosemann said. “As chairman of the Senate Business and Financial Institutions Committee and vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, he was always a steady leader and a voice of reason. We are prayerful for Mrs. Jan and his entire family during this difficult time.”

During the special session last week, it was announced on the Senate floor at Polk had been placed on hospice care.

Polk served in the state Senate representing District 44 from 2012 until 2026. Legislative redistricting in 2025 was to pit him against a fellow Republican Senator in the Pine Belt. Instead of running against Chris Johnson, Polk decided to retire from public service.

He told the Senate in April 2025, “I’m going to go home, and I’m going to be a regular old citizen.” Polk called his time in the Senate the best 14 years of his life.

Polk was born in Columbia, graduated from Prentiss High School and then went on to study at the University of Southern Mississippi. He entered the family business – Polk Meat Products – and had a successful career as an executive with the company. He was named among the 2011 Alumni of the Year by the College of Business at his alma mater.

Polk also served in the National Guard. Upon his retirement from the Senate, Governor Tate Reeves and Adjutant General Bobby Ginn awarded Polk with the highest achievement given by the Mississippi National Guard, the Mississippi Meritorious Civilian Service Medal.

“As Mississippi Senator from District 44 under your leadership, the Mississippi Legislature has provided unprecedented levels of support and opportunity to the soldiers, airmen, families and civilians of the Mississippi National Guard by fostering a partnership and investing in those who serve,” the resolution for the award read. “Your dedication to duty and professional expertise have contributed to a stronger military. Your professionalism brings great credit to yourself, the Senate of Mississippi, the Mississippi National Guard, and the United States Armed Forces.”