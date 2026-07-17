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Incumbents maintain midterm election...

Incumbents maintain midterm election fundraising edge

By: Frank Corder - July 17, 2026

(Photo from Shutterstock)

  • The latest campaign finance filings show Mississippi’s five congressional incumbents running for re-election in this year’s midterms continue to far outpace their challengers.

Second quarter campaign finance reports were due to the Federal Election Commission this week.

The latest filings show Mississippi’s five congressional incumbents running for re-election in this year’s midterms continue to far outpace their challengers.

At the top of ticket, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) reported raising over $781,000 between the three committees supporting her re-election bid. Her candidate campaign account now shows a cash on hand of $2.54 million.

Hyde-Smith’s main general election opponent, Democrat Scott Colom, reported a cash on hand total of $847,000. Colom’s campaign touted outraising Hyde-Smith this quarter, reporting that he pulled in $945,000 between the committees backing his candidacy. His cash on hand balance rose nearly $300,000 this quarter.

Independent Ty Pinkins’ latest campaign finance report is not showing with the FEC as of Friday morning. His previous report for the first quarter showed him with $632 cash on hand.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat nominee Scott Colom (Photos from Facebook)

In the races for the U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) continues to report the most available cash out of all candidates in Mississippi’s four districts. Thompson’s July report shows the 30-plus year incumbent with $1.45 million.

Thompson’s general election opponent, Republican Ron Eller, reported $36,000 cash on hand.

The independent candidate in the race, Bennie Foster, has not filed campaign finance reports with the FEC.

3rd District Congressman Michael Guest reports the second highest cash on hand among the House candidates with $963,000. Democrat challenger Michael Chiaradio shows $23,000 while Libertarian Erik Kiehle has no reports listed with the FEC.

Continuing down the House races, Congressman Trent Kelly (R) reported a cash on hand balance of $864,000 in his latest finance report. His Democrat challenger, Ole Miss law professor Cliff Johnson, reported $150,000 in his coffers in the second quarter.

Libertarian Johnny Baucom, also running in the 1st District, has no FEC reports showing.

Rounding out the House races, 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell reported a cash on hand of $123,000 in the second quarter, the least among Mississippi’s federal delegation.

Carl Boyanton, the perennial candidate who was once a Republican and who previously endorsed Ezell but has since declared to run as an Independent, reported $42,000 cash on hand, outpacing the Democrat challenger, State Rep. Jeffrey Hulum, who reported $6,500.

The next round of campaign finance reports is to be filed in October ahead of the November General Election.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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