Magnolia Mornings: July 16, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. New digital wallet for teacher supplies raises concerns

WJTV reports that the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has rolled out a new digital wallet, known as ClassWallet.

“According to MDE, the Education Enhancement Funds (EEF) were made available to all public-school districts on July 15, 2026. Teachers can purchase instructional supplies for their classes throughout the school year, but some of them are frustrated with the change,” WJTV reported. “MDE said each eligible teacher would receive $748 to purchase classroom supplies, but educators are concerned about how accessible the digital system is compared to using a physical card and shopping at local stores.”

WJTV added, “Teachers are also worried that the money may not go to local businesses they said make an effort to support schools. The Mississippi Legislature appropriated $25 million for the fund for Fiscal Year 2027, but some teachers questioned whether that means $25 million could be leaving state businesses.”

2. AG announces drug pricing settlement

Attorney General Fitch joined a coalition of 48 states and territories announcing a $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark on Wednesday to resolve allegations that the generic drug manufacturer engaged in a widespread, long-running conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade with regard to numerous generic prescription drugs.

Mississippi will receive $236,595.47.

The Glenmark settlement follows settlements with Lannett, Bausch, Apotex and Heritage totaling $66.95 million. If you purchased a generic prescription drug manufactured by either Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex or Heritage between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. House trying to pass $95 billion reconciliation package

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

According to The Hill, “House Republican leaders are facing pressure from the clock and from their own members over a $95 billion reconciliation 3.0 framework that they will attempt to advance out of the Budget Committee on Thursday, raising questions about whether the package will make it out of the House, let alone to President Trump’s desk.”

“The budget framework released Wednesday outlines $73 billion for defense and intelligence funding, $12 billion for agriculture aid, and $10 billion for a fund to encourage Trump-backed voting restrictions,” The Hill reported. “That is significantly scaled back from the sweeping bill — marrying a big boost in Pentagon funding with ‘anti-fraud’ spending cuts — that GOP members and leaders had originally envisioned. Trump had also originally sought much more for the military in a reconciliation package — $350 billion.”

The Hill noted, “The special reconciliation process bypasses the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, meaning Republicans can pass it without Democratic support.”

2. Dept. of War to screen for low testosterone

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, and President Donald Trump listen during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The New York Times reports that “Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday a new mandatory screening program to test all service members age 30 and older, including women, for testosterone deficiency annually.”

“Hormone treatment for troops with low testosterone will be voluntary,” NYT reported.

“Our most decisive tactical advantage will always be the individual warfighter,” Mr. Hegseth said in a video from his Pentagon office. “We have a sacred duty to maintain that advantage.”

NYT continued, “Troops under 30 can volunteer to be screened, and anyone with low hormone levels will have the option to receive testosterone replacement therapy, or T.R.T. ‘It’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capability,’ Mr. Hegseth said.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss men’s basketball earns Team Academic Excellence Award

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics announced this week that its men’s basketball program was named to the Team Academic Excellence Award and had seven student-athletes on the Honors Court, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Wednesday.

Both awards represent achievement in the classroom by men’s college basketball teams and individual players, the school said. The NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards recognize programs that complete the 2024-25 academic year with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Zach Day, Malik Dia, Hobert Grayson IV, Koren Johnson, Eduardo Klafke, Travis Perry, James Scott, Max Smith, and AJ Storr were all named to the NABC Honors Court.

This is the third consecutive season the program has earned the team award.

2. Hattiesburg to host Mississippi Soccer State Cup in 2027

Visit Hattiesburg announced Wednesday that the Hub City will welcome the Mississippi Soccer Association State Cup for the first time on May 8–9, 2027, adding another premier championship event to the city’s growing sports tourism portfolio.

Recognized across the region as a leading destination for tournament play, Hattiesburg will host teams, coaches, referees, and families from across Mississippi for a full weekend of competition and community hospitality.

Bringing the State Cup to Hattiesburg reflects the collective efforts of the Mississippi Soccer Association, the City of Hattiesburg, Visit Hattiesburg, and Hattiesburg Futbol Club. Competition will take place at Tatum Park, where quality facilities and the dedicated work of the City’s Parks and Recreation team continue to position Hattiesburg as a trusted destination for major sporting events.

Markets & Business

1. Oil prices ease, for now

(Photo from Shutterstock)

CNBC reports that oil prices eased on Thursday “as traders weighed escalating tensions between the United States and ​Iran and the risks to oil ​supplies moving through the ​Strait of Hormuz.”

“Brent crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $84.74 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $79.58 a barrel. Both contracts remain close ⁠to one-month ‌highs,” CNBC reported.

“The market is still reacting with a surprising degree ⁠of calmness,” said Ole Hvalbye, market analyst at SEB Research, per CNBC. “It seems reasonable that prices could continue to climb towards $90-$95 and maybe even touch the $100 mark again and that is because the Strait of Hormuz is repeatedly being disrupted, creating uncertainty over oil ‌flows from the Gulf.”

2. Unwinding large investors from housing market tricky

FILE – A sign is posted for a new home for sale in Ambler, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “A new law aims to make Wall Street investors feel unwelcome in the market for existing homes, while at the same time urging them to build more supply. It is a tricky balancing act, and failure would push up rents.”

“Under the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which passed into law last week despite President Trump’s refusal to sign it, investors who already own more than 350 family homes can’t buy any more from the existing housing stock. There are a couple of exceptions, however. One is to buy homes that need so much renovation that regular buyers don’t want them. Another is when the tenant is offered a right to eventually own the house,” WSJ reported. “The new rules effectively end the so-called scattered-site strategy that powerful investors used to accumulate large portfolios of family homes over the last 15 years. Any landlords that don’t already have scale will find it hard to expand their portfolios through the exemptions.”

WSJ further reported, “Big landlords are being nudged to pour cash into the build-to-rent sector instead. This means taking on development risk and constructing entire rental neighborhoods from scratch. The benefit of constructing whole rental communities in one area is that they are much cheaper to maintain than homes that are scattered across dispersed neighborhoods.”