Magnolia Mornings: July 14, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi man arrested with gun near U.S. Capitol

(From WUSA report)

WUSA reports that “a 67-year-old man from Mississippi was arrested Monday after U.S. Capitol Police said he drove to a security barricade outside the U.S. Capitol with a handgun on his lap.”

“According to Capitol Police, the incident happened around 11:22 a.m. at the North Barricade on Constitution Avenue,” WUSA reported. “Police said the driver of a rented Ford Bronco stopped at the barricade and asked an officer for directions to the U.S. Supreme Court. As the officer spoke with him, the officer spotted a gun resting on the driver’s lap and ordered him to raise his hands.”

WUSA added, “The man was identified as 67-year-old Wendell J. Royster, of Columbia, Mississippi. He is charged with carrying a pistol without a license and no permit, since all weapons are prohibited on Capitol Grounds… A dog was found chained inside the Bronco. Officers gave the dog water until animal control arrived to take custody of the animal.”

2. Flags at half-staff to honor Graham

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Monday that the state will join in President Trump’s request to honor South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

“At the request of President Donald J. Trump, I’ve ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through July 18 in honor of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham,” Reeves wrote on social media Monday. “Mississippi is praying for the entire Graham family and for all of the people of South Carolina.”

Graham died suddenly over the weekend.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Russia sanctions legislation gets backing in Congress, White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nov. 18, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Hill reports that “Ukraine’s supporters in Congress are urging quick passage of a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill authored by the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) as a way to honor him.”

“Graham announced a breakthrough on the legislation shortly before his shocking death late Saturday night, saying that lawmakers had reached a deal with the White House to move forward on the long-stalled Russia sanctions package,” The Hill reported. “A White House official told The Hill that President Trump supports the bill.”

The Hill further reported, “Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said the legislation needs to be run past the relevant committees in the Senate but told reporters on Monday that passing the legislation ‘would be a great legacy, great tribute to Lindsey.’”

2. Graham’s sister to fill remainder of his term

(Photo from Lindsey Graham’s Facebook)

Politico reports that “Darline Graham Nordone, Lindsey Graham’s younger sister and close confidant, will serve the remainder of the late senator’s term in Washington.”

“It’s my honor to ask his little sister Darline Graham to finish his work for him now,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday, per Politico, formally appointing Nordone after recounting stories of Graham’s legacy.

Politico continued, “President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader John Thune both publicly expressed support for McMaster choosing Nordone as a tribute to Graham. Her appointment as an interim caretaker triggers a wide-open race ahead of the Aug. 11 primary. Several Republicans are already weighing bids to take over Graham’s place as the GOP Senate nominee.”

Sports

Southern Miss picked to finish 5th in Sun Belt West Division

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

The Southern Miss football team has been picked to finish fifth in the Sun Belt Conference West Division Monday in a poll submitted by the league’s 14 head coaches.

As Southern Miss Athletics noted, the Golden Eagles finished 7-6 a year ago and made an appearance in the 25th annual New Orleans Bowl. It was the program’s 28th bowl appearance.

The school said Coach Blake Anderson opens his first full season with the program, after being elevated to the top job last December. He inherits a team that has 75 newcomers and only one offensive starter and three special teams starters back from last season.

The league’s coaches picked Troy to finish first in the division, followed by Louisiana, Arkansas State, newcomer Louisiana Tech, the Golden Eagles, South Alabama and ULM.

Markets & Business

1. Renewed Iran conflict sends oil up as futures are mixed

As reported by CNBC, “Stock futures were mixed on Tuesday, as traders weighed a slew of corporate earnings releases and rising oil prices while awaiting the release of key inflation data.”

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 333 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.5%,” CNBC reported, adding, “The major U.S. stock benchmarks dropped Monday after President Donald Trump said he would reinstate a blockade on Iranian shipping through the key Strait of Hormuz.”

CNBC continued, “The announcement sent oil prices surging and stocks sliding on Monday. Brent crude soared more than 9% for its biggest one-day gain since 2020. On Tuesday, U.S. crude topped $80 per barrel and was last up 2% on the day. International benchmark Brent crude futures added 2% to above $86 a barrel.”

2. Will AI take jobs or just help workers get more done?

The Wall Street Journal reports that economists are divided over whether the AI “will ultimately take away jobs or if it will instead help workers get more done. AI companies, facing criticism, have lately shifted their messaging from the former to the latter.”

“But one thing economists agree on is that AI will boost productivity. And new research from Daron Acemoglu, David Autor, Keelan Beirne and Andrew Scott indicates that there is a historical tendency for economies to offset a scarcity of younger workers with efficiency gains,” WSJ reported.

WSJ went on to note, “In a working paper posted to the National Bureau of Economic Research’s website this month, the economists looked both across communities within the U.S. and across countries to analyze how economies respond to lower birthrates. Their core finding: Rather than hampering the economy, slower population growth is associated with higher gross domestic product per working-age adult—and higher wages.”