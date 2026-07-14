Gulfport native serves aboard one of the world’s largest warships

Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Sampson serves on the USS Harry S. Truman as an aviation boatswain’s mate.

Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Sampson, a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Harry S. Truman, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier operating out of Norfolk, Virginia.

Sampson graduated from Harrison Central High School in 2013.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Gulfport.

“Growing up in my hometown, I met a lot of different people, which made it easy for me to work well with others when I came into the Navy,” Sampson said. “Everyone comes from different backgrounds. Knowing that, I’m able to understand each of their struggles.”

Sampson joined the Navy 12 years ago. Today, Sampson serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate (equipment).

“My father served in the Navy,” Sampson said. “I joined the Navy to follow in his footsteps while making my own path.”

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

Among the largest warships in the world, Harry S. Truman is longer than three football fields at 1,092 feet. The ship is 252 feet wide and weighs more than 100,000 tons. More than 5,000 sailors serve aboard these self-contained mobile airports.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

Sampson has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m most proud of being the bow catapult leading petty officer aboard USS Harry S. Truman,” Sampson said. “I was trusted to lead sailors and help them deal with their personal problems, helping them overcome and watching them grow and succeed in their naval careers. I love to help others. I love to see them succeed.”

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“Serving in the Navy gives me a chance to improve myself and become a better version of myself every day for me and my family,” Sampson said.

Sampson is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my leadership, my junior sailors here aboard Truman and my family for their undying support and trust,” Sampson said.

This article is republished courtesy of the Navy Office of Community Outreach.