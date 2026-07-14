Governor calls lawmakers into special session to address state’s youth courts

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves answers a reporter's question on his announcement of a tech company expected to invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, during a Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

According to the governor, the agreed upon solution – as proposed and agreed to by House and Senate leadership – sets up what Reeves said is “a far better system for both kids who are abused and neglected, as well as those children facing delinquency proceedings.”

Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced Tuesday that he is calling a special session on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. so lawmakers can reauthorize the state’s youth courts.

“The special session is necessitated by the June 30 expiration of statutes relating to the disclosure of youth records and multiple lawsuits regarding the same,” Reeves said.

As previously reported, while state funding was appropriated to Mississippi’s Youth Court system during this year’s legislative session, inaction on a separate extension bill for the youth court program left dispersal of that funding in limbo.

The Mississippi House of Representatives adjourned for the session as state Senator Brice Wiggins (R) was on the floor of the Senate introducing SB 2728 on the other side of the Capitol. Passing the bill was necessary to extend the youth court program that allows the Administrative Office of Courts to disperse $2.5 million in state funding to youth courts under code Section 43-21-80.

According to the governor, the agreed upon solution – as proposed and agreed to by House and Senate leadership – sets up what Reeves said is “a far better system for both kids who are abused and neglected, as well as those children facing delinquency proceedings.”

“For the first time, children and families will have access to full-time judges and moves us toward a uniform youth court system statewide,” the governor said.

Reeves said he is hopeful — “and even optimistic” — that Republicans and Democrats alike will vote for this “common-sense legislation that will help children and families all across Mississippi.”

The governor specifically thanked Speaker Jason White (R), Representative Kevin Horan (R), Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R), Senator Wiggins, and Senator Briggs Hopson (R) for their work in getting to the proposed solution to be unveiled when members gavel in.