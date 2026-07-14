Aluminum Dynamics investing another $200 million in Lowndes County

The recycled aluminum manufacturer plans to create 100 jobs at its slab center which will produce saleable aluminum slabs for the aluminum products industry.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Tuesday that Aluminum Dynamics plans to develop a recycled aluminum slab center in Lowndes County, creating 100 new jobs.

The recycled aluminum manufacturer is investing more than $200 million in a facility to be located in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park in Lowndes County. The company will produce saleable aluminum slabs for the aluminum products industry.

Governor Tate Reeves said of the announcement that Mississippi continues to be a leader in American manufacturing.

“Aluminum Dynamics’ decision to once again invest in Mississippi is a powerful example of our state’s unprecedented momentum,” Reeves said in a statement. “I appreciate Aluminum Dynamics’ continued confidence in Mississippi and the partnership that made this project possible.”

(Photo from Aluminum Dynamics website)

Aluminum Dynamics is a joint venture with Steel Dynamics. The company has invested over $2 billion in a 2.3 million square-foot mill in Columbus that began production in 2025.

“We are eager to move forward with this project , and we appreciate the warm welcome and support that we have received from Governor Tate Reeves and the State of Mississippi, as well as leaders from the Mississippi Development Authority and local leaders from the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, the Lowndes County Industry Development Authority and the Golden Triangle Development LINK,” said Aluminum Dynamics, Inc. Operations Manager Devin Crawford.

The facility is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2027.

The Mississippi Development Authority said it is providing assistance for direct road and rail infrastructure improvements. MDA also noted that the project qualifies for tax incentives through the Mississippi Major Economic Impact Authority program.

Lowndes County is assisting with the project, as well.