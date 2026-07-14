A little bit of wonderland in Hattiesburg: The story of Ross Mansion

In a state known for its storytellers, Ross Mansion may just be one of Mississippi’s most enchanting stories yet.

Mississippi is filled with historic homes, each with its own stories, secrets, and memories tucked within weathered walls and beneath wide Southern porches. Some stand quietly as reminders of the past. Others find new life, continuing to write new chapters while honoring those who came before.

Ross Mansion in Hattiesburg is doing exactly that.

Located on Bay Street in Hattiesburg’s Historic Downtown District, the stately home has been welcoming guests for more than 120 years. Today, the beautifully restored mansion has earned a reputation as one of Mississippi’s premier bed-and-breakfasts, offering visitors the opportunity to experience history, hospitality, and a touch of old-world elegance in the heart of the Hub City.

Even from the street, Ross Mansion makes an impression.

Shaded by mature trees and framed by classic architecture, the home feels like a graceful nod to another era. It is easy to imagine the generations of families, celebrations, conversations, and everyday moments that have unfolded there since the mansion was built in 1903.

Today, those stories continue.

(Photo from Ross Mansion)

Guests staying at Ross Mansion can choose from several beautifully appointed chambers, each with its own distinctive personality and style. Accommodations such as the Peacock Chamber, Library Chamber, Garden Chamber, Royal Chamber, Storybook Chamber, and Enchanted Chamber feature carefully curated antique and vintage furnishings, creating an experience that is both luxurious and deeply rooted in the home’s history.

Mornings at the mansion begin with homemade breakfasts made with local ingredients whenever possible, giving guests a chance to slow down and savor the meal and surroundings before exploring all the Hub City has to offer.

And there is certainly plenty to explore.

(Photo from Ross Mansion)

Ross Mansion is conveniently located near Historic Downtown Hattiesburg, placing guests within easy reach of local shops, restaurants, galleries, and attractions. The mansion is also just minutes from both The University of Southern Mississippi and William Carey University, making it an ideal lodging choice for university visitors, prospective students, and families attending campus events.

For those looking to linger a little longer, Hattiesburg’s hiking and biking trails, antique stores, and vibrant arts scene offer plenty of ways to spend a weekend.

But perhaps the most remarkable chapter in the Ross Mansion story is unfolding just behind the mansion itself.

Like many good Mississippi stories, this one began with family.

In December 2023, sisters Megan and Ivy Mallory returned home to Hattiesburg for Christmas. At the time, both sisters were working in Orlando for The Walt Disney Company, where creativity and storytelling were part of their everyday lives.

Behind the mansion sat an old Carriage House used primarily for storage. The space was far from glamorous, with concrete floors, plain walls, and little indication of what it might one day become.

Still, the sisters saw possibility to turn it into something that others could enjoy.

After considering several locations in downtown Hattiesburg, their mother, Jenny Mallory, suggested they look for a place closer to home.

What about the Carriage House?

The idea stuck.

When Megan and Ivy returned to Orlando, they began dreaming, sketching, and planning. By the summer of 2024, they had taken a leap of faith, moved back to Mississippi, and committed themselves to transforming the space into something entirely new – a theatre.

Their grandfather, Jim Jones, even traveled from California to help turn the sisters’ dream into reality, building the stage, lighting elements, and set pieces from their original designs. Along the way, cherished pieces from the mansion found new life in the theater. Chandeliers were repurposed, while vintage frames, portraits, and storybook-inspired artwork gathered from estate sales and Facebook Marketplace helped create the whimsical space the family now affectionately calls the “Gallery of Fairytales and Fables.”

By November 2024, the once-forgotten storage building had been reimagined as an intimate theater unlike anything else in Mississippi.

(Photo from Ross Mansion)

From that transformation came In Wonderland, an original immersive musical inspired by Lewis Carroll’s beloved Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Described as a heartfelt, playful, and visually rich experience, the production invites audiences of all ages to attend a very happy un-birthday party hosted by Alice herself. Original songs, imaginative storytelling, delicious food, and delightful surprises create an experience that immerses guests in the whimsical world of Wonderland.

Adding another layer of creativity, Megan and Ivy wrote five original songs for the production with musician Chandler Wells, a Belmont University graduate from Nashville. Earlier this year, the trio traveled to Nashville to record the music, bringing yet another dream to life.

Ivy, an accomplished vocalist and performer, stars as Alice, helping audiences step into a world where imagination still reigns.

Ross Mansion continues to expand its offerings beyond overnight accommodations, hosting afternoon tea experiences, murder mystery dinners, Ladies Parlor Society gatherings, and private events throughout the year.

(Photo from Ross Mansion)

Perhaps that is what makes Ross Mansion so special.

Certainly, it is a beautiful historic home. But it is also something more: a place where history is preserved, creativity nurtured, and a family boldly writes new chapters while inviting others to become part of the story.

In a state known for its storytellers, Ross Mansion may just be one of Mississippi’s most enchanting stories yet.