Jackson public transit union workers go on strike

The City of Jackson announced Monday that it will temporarily waive the requirement that JTRAN drivers hold Mississippi driver’s licenses.

Bus operators associated with the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local-1208, which represents over 60 of the cities’ public transit system employees, have gone on strike as of July 13 at 4 a.m. JTRAN is operated under contract by MV Transportation.

As a result, the City of Jackson announced Monday morning that it will temporarily waive the requirement that JTRAN drivers hold Mississippi driver’s licenses and CDL licenses for vehicles that do not require a CDL license.

MV Transportation has begun deploying additional drivers from out of state in order to maintain as much service as possible on JTRAN routes.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn’s office said the temporary relaxation of the license requirement “is limited to the duration of the strike and is intended to sustain transit operations while negotiations continue.” He emphasized the City’s focus on maintaining transit service for riders.

“I respect the concerns raised by our JTRAN operators and I recognize the important role they play in keeping Jackson moving every day. The union has expressed concerns about the microtransit component of the proposal, while the service provider believes it could be a cost-saving measure. We are carefully evaluating both perspectives to determine what makes the most sense for our riders, our workers, and our taxpayers,” Horhn said in a statement. “My priority is to minimize disruption in service while ensuring that our drivers are treated fairly and that residents who depend on public transit can continue to get to work, school, medical appointments, and other essential destinations.”

The mayor’s office stated that the City of Jackson encourages both parties to use federal mediation to try to resolve their remaining open issues.

Negotiations between the union and MV Transportation have been ongoing since December 2025 when the contract expired.

Local 1208 President/Business Agent Charles Tornes, Jr. told WJTV over the weekend that the union does not tolerate companies that try to bully workers by bad faith bargaining at the table.

“Throughout the negotiations there has been only one party, the Union, that’s been operating in good faith and actually wants to reach a deal,” Tornes said.

The union alleges that MV Transportation is engaging in unfair labor practices by unlawfully surveilling workers, unilaterally changing work rules to retaliate against employees and other violations.

ATU International President John Costa is quoted by WJTV as saying, “We will not stand for the lack of respect and unlawful treatment of our members. This is an insult to our Union and our riders. We had hoped it wouldn’t come down to this for our riders, but these workers have been down this road less than two years ago. Once again, they will stand united and strong on the picket lines.”

The City of Jackson now says service levels may be adjusted as the situation evolves, and the City will provide updates as new information becomes available. Horhn’s office encouraged residents to monitor the City of Jackson’s official website and social media channels for real-time information about JTRAN operations, including any route changes or delays.

MV Transportation released a statement Monday on the union strike, saying they are “disappointed by the union leadership’s decision to strike and to place unnecessary hardship on the citizens of Jackson who depend on JTRAN services every day to get to work, school, medical appointments, and other essential destinations.”

“We believe this counterproductive action was completely avoidable. Throughout several months of negotiations with ATU Local 1208 leadership, MV Transportation worked in good faith to identify solutions that balanced team member interests, passenger needs, and the financial realities facing both the City of Jackson and the transit system,” the company told Magnolia Tribune.

Included among the proposals presented to union leadership, according to MV Transportation, were:

Significant wage increases for employees

Added holiday pay

Seniority protections and a streamlined bidding process

Enhanced safety provisions aligned with the well-established industry standards MV implements at operations across the country

The involvement of a federal mediator to help the parties reach agreement

“Unfortunately,” the company said, “union leadership rejected every proposal presented, including working with a mediator to resolve differences. At no point did they offer an alternative funding solution to address the substantial costs associated with their demands or acknowledge the safety and service risks and challenges created by their positions.”