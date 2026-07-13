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IRS offers tax relief for 5 Mississippi...

IRS offers tax relief for 5 Mississippi counties after May storms, flooding

By: Frank Corder - July 13, 2026

(Photo from Shutterstock)

  • Residents and businesses in Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson counties now have until November 2 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

All individuals and households that reside or have a business in Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson counties qualify for tax relief from the Internal Revenue Service, the federal agency announced Monday.

The tax relief is aimed at assisting those communities impacted by straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, and severe storms that began on May 6.

Taxpayers in these five Mississippi counties now have until November 2 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

The disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. 

The IRS stated that the November 2 deadline applies to individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2025 individual income tax return. Because tax payments related to these 2025 returns were due on April 15, 2026, those payments are not eligible for this relief.

The November 2 deadline also applies to affected quarterly payroll and certain excise tax returns normally due on July 31.

The full release from the IRS can be seen at the link below.

MS-2026-02 FinalDownload
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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